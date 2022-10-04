Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ sentencing is DELAYED after judge orders questioning of star witness

Therano CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ sentencing has been delayed after a judge ordered the questioning of the prosecution’s star witness — who allegedly claimed the government was trying to make everyone ‘look bad’ in the trial.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila agreed to hold a new hearing on Oct. 17 after Holmes’ former lab director, Adam Rosendorff, allegedly admitted that his testimony against her had been distorted by prosecutors after he showed up at her home unannounced in August.

Holmes, 38, faces up to 20 years in prison after his conviction on conspiracy and fraud charges. She was found guilty in January of four of 11 counts and is currently free on $500,000 bail pending the mother-of-one’s sentencing.

Court documents previously said Rosendorff told Holmes that “he tried to answer the questions honestly during Ms. Holmes’ trial, but the government was trying to make everyone look bad.”

Holmes filed the motion in San Jose District Court, alleging that the key witness regretted the role he played in her conviction for investor fraud and conspiracy related to her failed blood-testing startup.

Her lawyers requested a new trial last month.

Delaying sentencing, Davila said Monday: ‘The allegation is the possibility that the government may have committed misconduct. The court takes that seriously.’

In September, Holmes’ partner William Evans said of Rosendorff in an exhibition with the court: ‘He said he feels guilty, it seemed like he was in pain.

‘He said when he was called as a witness that he tried to answer the questions honestly but that the prosecutors were trying to make everyone (at the company) look bad.’

Evans said he turned Rosendorff away from the home he shares with Holmes and their young son and told Rosendorff that Holmes could not speak to him.

“He said he thought it would be healing for both himself and Elizabeth to talk,” Evans said.

Rosendorff joined Theranos in April 2013 as a laboratory director and told jurors he left in November 2014 over concerns about the company’s priorities, according to CNN Business.

During the trial, Rosendorff testified: ‘I felt pressured to vouch for tests that I did not trust. I came to believe that the company believed more in PR and fundraising than in patient care.’

Holmes was convicted of defrauding investors in her $9 billion startup Theranos, which made wild claims to have revolutionized medical testing while relying on existing technology from other vendors.

During the trial, Rosendorff testified that he felt it was necessary to raise the ‘alarm bells’ and added that he felt ‘it was important for Elizabeth to be aware of these issues as the company’s CEO.’

During the trial, Holmes’ lawyers claimed she was the innocent pawn of her manipulative and abusive lover and business partner Ramesh ‘Sunny’ Balwani, claims he vehemently denied.

In July, Balwani was found guilty on all 12 counts of defrauding both Theranos investors and the patients who relied on the company’s wildly unreliable blood tests that could have put their health at risk.

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, and her mother, Noel Holmes, left, arrive in federal court in San Jose on Sept. 1, 2022

Balwani, 57, also faces up to 20 years in prison and is free on $750,000 bail pending his Nov. 15 sentencing.

Holmes is a rare example of a tech executive being put in charge of a company that is flaming out in a sector littered with the carcasses of money-losing companies that once promised untold riches.

Her case focused on the blurred line between the busyness that characterizes the industry and outright criminal misconduct.

Holmes had promised to revolutionize health diagnostics with self-service machines that could run a series of tests on just a few drops of blood, a vision that attracted high-profile backers and made her a paper billionaire by the age of 30.

She was hailed as the next tech visionary on magazine covers and collected mountains of investors’ cash, but it all collapsed after Wall Street Journal reporting revealed the machines didn’t work as promised.

Jurors found her guilty of four counts of defrauding investors.

But the jury also acquitted her on four charges and could not reach a verdict on three others.