Theo Hayez's mother Vinciane speaks out on her backpacker son's Byron Bay disappearance

The heartbroken mother of missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez has said that while she will always hope she will learn what happened to her son, she does not expect to ever see him again after he disappeared for three years ago.

Theo, 18, was kicked out of the Cheeky Monkeys bar in Byron Bay, northern NSW, where he was last seen by his friends at 11pm on May 31, 2019.

Since then, a widespread search effort, international police investigation and investigation have only been able to trace the cap he was wearing that night.

Now, more than three years later, Theo’s heartbroken mother, Vinciane, has opened up about what his disappearance has had on her and their family.

“I think we’ll never know, but I hope our situation, our story, is useful to others,” she shared 60 minutes.

‘If you want to continue living, there is a time when you have to stop. There will always be sorrow until the end of our lives, but it is healthy to stop searching.

‘Theo is unhappy when I’m sad. I also feel that Theo gives me strength.’

Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez was last seen at a bar in Byron Bay on 31 May 2019 (pictured Theo recording a video diary during his Australian trip)

She said she felt there was still a ‘small window’ open which may reveal some details of what happened to Theo that night.

But when journalist Tara Brown asked if she had any hope her son would come home, a tearful Vinciane replied: ‘I don’t think so’.

Theo spent his first few months in Australia with his beloved godfather, Jean-Philippe Pector, and his wife, Julia Malcolm.

Sir. Pector broke down in tears as he tried to describe what the loss of Theo has meant.

‘It’s unfair, it’s unfair. I think no one deserves that, he said.

Sir. Pector has been outspoken in his belief that Theo was not alone the night he disappeared.

Data collected from Theo’s phone shows that he was walking in the opposite direction of his residence, Wake Up! Hostel after he was removed from the bar.

It was also determined that the teenager was not under the influence of alcohol when he was thrown out of Cheeky Monkeys.

Sir. Pector believes Theo took a ‘good way home’ before stopping for seven minutes near a cricket ground, known as ‘the dodgy part of town’ with a nearby ‘tent city’ of rough sleepers.

It’s a theory former detective Gary Jubelin agrees with.

“There is this assumption that he went in the wrong direction, I don’t subscribe to that,” he told the Channel Nine programme.

“He checked (Google Maps) eight times that we’re aware of, I think he was just keeping his bearings.”

Sir. Jubelin added that Theo would not have stayed in the “weak” area for seven minutes unless he was talking to someone he was comfortable with.

Data from Theo’s phone shows that his journey was very different after his stop at the cricket ground.

Immediately after, he started walking faster and with confidence, even though he was unfamiliar with the area.

“I think Theo had a meeting with maybe a lot of people,” said his mother Vinciane.

‘I also think he didn’t feel the danger right away, but something has happened.

“I know he wasn’t alone that night.”

Police believe the 18-year-old may have fallen off a cliff the night he disappeared, but his mother said he would never take such a risk.

‘He told me he would be extremely careful, that he would always calculate the risks. He would never jump off a cliff, she said.

GPS tracking shows Theo walked down to Tallow Beach, 5km from his hostel, using a little known and very well hidden bush track.

His family say the track, which is barely visible during the day, would have been ‘impossible’ for Theo to navigate alone at night, let alone quickly.

Theo then traveled to Cozy Corner at the base of a lighthouse, where police believe he tried to climb the lighthouse cliff to get back to the street.

They theorize that he then fell off the cliff, into the sea below and was dragged out to sea.

But messages on Theo’s phone show he spent time at rock bottom responding to missed messages from friends and family, none of which show he felt distraught or lost.

His last message was sent at 12:56 p.m. on June 1, just six minutes before his phone activity mysteriously ceased.

People close to Theo say he was responsible and would never have considered climbing the cliff.

Sir. Jubelin added that the rock looks like a ‘mountain’ and that the idea of ​​a sane mind trying to climb the rock ‘doesn’t add up’.

Other inconsistencies the former detective pointed out in the police theory is that if Theo had fallen off the cliff, remains should have been found on the rocks.

He also pointed out that his phone continued to ping after police alleged he fell into the water.

He also adds, supported by Theo’s family, that his recorded behavior proves he was not drunk that night.

In his opinion, Jubelin has ruled out the possibility that Theo took his own life or deliberately disappeared.

He has not ruled out an accident, but believes the teenager was with someone at the time.

“The evidence presented that I have had access to suggests that he was in the company of someone,” the detective said.

‘If he was with a person, that person or persons have not come forward, so I would look for those people and treat it as suspicious circumstances.’

Theo was reported missing on June 6 after Mr Pector discovered he had missed his scheduled bus trip to Sydney and left his belongings at his accommodation.

“We lived on adrenaline for weeks, no sleep, always wondering and trying to figure out what happened,” he said of the initial search.

“I was driving at night to see if he was roaming around and I see young men who looked like him, the same smile,” he said.

‘I stopped in the middle of the road and ran towards them and then they had a really thick Australian accent.’

An investigation into Theo Hayez’s death has been ongoing since the beginning of this year.

It aims to analyze whether the police responded correctly to his disappearance, as well as determine his cause of death.

The coroner will present their findings to the inquest on October 21.

The family isn’t sure they want to reveal what happened to their beloved Theo.