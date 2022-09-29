Theo Hayez’s family share birthday photo three years after backpacker went missing in Bryon Bay

The devastated family of Théo Hayez have shared heartbreaking family photos to mark his 22nd birthday.

The Belgian backpacker was last seen at the popular Cheeky Monkeys bar in Byron Bay on May 31, 2019, aged 18.

Police were alerted to his disappearance six days later after he failed to return to his hostel and could not be contacted.

A massive search saw the entire area scoured, but the only potential trace of Mr. Hayez that was found was a hat.

Investigators believe he fell from the craggy cliff tops at Tallow Beach, but many others, including his family, suspect he may have been murdered.

His father, Laurent, was the first to post a picture of Mr Hayez on the Looking for Théo Hayez Facebook page.

Theo Hayez (right) went missing on May 31, 2019, while backing up in Byron Bay after he was kicked out of Cheeky Monkeys bar at 8am.

His heartbroken dad Laurent shared a photo of Mr Hayez and his cousin Lisa (above) to mark his 22nd birthday

Hayez’s mother Vinciane shared a photo taken hours after he was born (above) to celebrate his 22nd birthday

The photo shows the missing backpacker as a child with his cousin, Lisa.

‘Today is Théo’s 22nd birthday. Laurent would like to share this beautiful photo of Théo and Lisa as children, as well as a song they used to listen to together, Unintended by Muse,” the post read.

‘Thank you all for your continued support and kindness on our journey to find Théo. He is so deeply loved and missed.’

His mother, Vinciane, also shared a baby photo of Mr Hayez to the page just an hour later.

“A very special photo of baby Théo, just a few hours old, from Vinciane with grief on his 22nd birthday,” she said.

An inquest into Mr Hayez’s disappearance will hear the findings of State Coroner Teresa O’Sullivan on October 21, offering his distraught family some degree of closure.

A widespread search of the Byron Bay area for traces of Theo Hayez turned up only a hat (pictured police searching the hills around the Byron Bay Lighthouse)

Their hopes were raised after private investigator Ken Gamble told the public in May that $500,000 had led to ‘credible leads’.

‘I am very grateful to everyone who has provided information. Some investigations are still ongoing,’ he told 7News at the time.

‘The recent $500,000 reward offered by the NSW Government has generated new leads which are also being thoroughly investigated.

‘I still very much hope that the matter will be resolved.’

Hayez’s family has long believed their son was with another unidentified person the night he disappeared.

“Each day of Théo’s disappearance is as difficult as the last as we navigate our endless and ambiguous grief and continue to search for answers about what happened to our boy,” they said in a statement.

Sir. Hayez’s devastated family (above) believe he was with another person the night he disappeared in Byron Bay

An inquest into Mr Hayez’s (above) disappearance will hear from the NSW State Coroner on October 31

‘As with all families of missing people, we are unable to grieve and heal properly as we do not have a conclusion.

‘A key question we are seeking to resolve is whether he was with anyone on the night of 31 May 2019 – which we are confident is the case in the circumstances.

“Going into bushland and climbing up the grassy side of the Cape Byron cliff alone at night is something we think Théo would never have done unless he was with someone at the time.”

Earlier this year, the inquest heard evidence placing Mr Hayez on a steep headland below Byron Bay’s famous lighthouse around midnight on the night he disappeared.

Data from Google’s location services and his mobile phone connection show Mr Hayez went to a local sports ground after being kicked out of the bar.

Family and friends say Mr Hayez (left) was responsible, not a heavy drinker, friendly and risk-averse

Police believe Mr Hayez tried to climb a cliff below the Byron Bay lighthouse and was swept into the sea (pictured police searching the area)

He then made his way through Arakwal National Park to the beach below the headland before climbing the steep incline towards the lighthouse.

The phone tracking stops there.

Police believe Mr Hayez came up the beachside rocks and dropped his phone before falling himself and being swept out to look.

But his family insist he would never be reckless enough to climb over cliffs in the middle of the night, especially after a few drinks.

His friends supported his family’s account of Mr Hayez’s responsibility and told the inquest Mr Hayez was kind, responsible and did not take drugs or drink excessively.

Other people believe Mr Hayez could have been disoriented due to intoxication or trying to find a beach party at Cozy’s Corner with an unidentified person.