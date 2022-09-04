Then & wow, FEMAIL reveals the women who look better now than ever before: Jennifer Lopez

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

THE WOMEN WHO LOOK BETTER NOW THAN EVER BEFORE

FEMAIL Reveals Jennifer Lopez’s Changing Look. Pictured left: 31 years, pictured right: 53 years

Age 31

In 2001, the actress and singer looks gorgeous, but her makeup lacks definition. She wears minimal mascara, no lipstick and too much pale concealer under the eyes. Her eyebrows are also a bit thinly plucked.

Age 53

Nowadays you are wondering what the secret of the newlywed couple is. Her makeup has the ‘wow’ factor with thick lashes, shimmery pink eyeshadow and a shimmery nude lip. Her long, brown hair also looks thick and shiny.