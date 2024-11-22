My father worked with Halle Berry and Salma Hayek, while my mother was a TV presenter. So who are these nepo babies?

Their father, an A-list actor, has worked with some very big stars over the past fifty years.

He played with Meryl Streep, Halle Berry and Salma Hayek, but also with Guy Pierce and Geoffrey Rush.

And the handsome star only gets better with age; he is now 71 years old and still working hard.

He has a bunch of pretty kids; two of them attended the Fiat 500e launch event at Giorgio Armani in Beverly Hills this week.

Their mother is also famous; She was a TV presenter for many years, but now spends her time supporting her husband and children.

Who are these guys?

They are Pierce Brosnan’s youngest sons, Dylan, 27, and Paris, 23.

In the past, they have admitted that growing up they didn’t know their 007 star dad was famous.

A revelation about family life in an interview with GQ in 2022, Brosnan’s brood joined their father in revealing that they “just thought he had a lot of friends.”

Musician Dylan also said that once he found out about stardom, he would keep it a secret from his friends, who were shocked when they made the discovery.

Best known for his portrayal of the eponymous James Bond in the franchise from 1995 to 2002, Pierce is also the father of Sean, Christopher and Charlotte – who tragically passed away in 2013 at the age of 41.

Pierce shares Dylan and Paris with his wife Keely Shaye Smith, while he adopted his first wife Cassandra Harris’ children Christopher and Charlotte in the 1980s when they welcomed Sean together.

Calling his father the “nicest man,” Dylan admitted of his father, “I always thought he had a lot of friends growing up.

“Because people would come up to him on the street, and he’s the nicest guy, so he talks to everyone for a long time.”

Pierce shares Dylan and Paris with his wife Keely Shaye Smith (pictured together)

‘Most beautiful’: People would come up to him on the street, and he’s the nicest guy, so he talks to everyone for a long time,’ Dylan explained of his father (L-R) Paris, Dylan, Pierce and Sean

Pierce’s second-youngest child also admitted that he doesn’t tell anyone who his father is, while his friends are in shock when they finally meet his famous family.

“I’m never telling that to anyone under any circumstances,” Dylan joked.

Despite their close relationship, Pierce’s younger sons don’t seem to be following in the Hollywood footsteps of their father, who discouraged them from acting.

And describing why he doesn’t encourage it, the actor simply explained: Just because it’s damn hard work. It is a cross to bear. You build and destroy yourself.”

But some other members of the family have also entered the acting scene, with Pierce’s son Sean starring in films such as My Father Die and No Easy Day.

While he shared Sean with his first wife Cassandra Harris, and adopted her children Christopher and Charlotte – while Charlotte and Cassandra both tragically died from ovarian cancer

Trained as a commercial artist, Pierce will have his first gallery exhibition in 2023.

And he likes to paint with youngest son Paris.

The actor admitted that he is ‘filled with pride’ at the sight of his Parisian painting and shared that it was the death of his first wife Cassandra that pushed him to take up more painting as a coping mechanism.

Cassandra tragically lost her life to ovarian cancer in 1991, while her daughter Charlotte died from the same disease in 2013.

Coping with the pain after her diagnosis, Pierce explained, “Carrying the weight and the pain and the fear of that disease, I took out the paint. And started painting. With my fingers. With my hands, actually.’

The canvas he painted then will be on display in the upcoming exhibition: ‘This is how we start – heavy. But beautiful, beautiful.;