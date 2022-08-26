Thefts of Kia and Hyundai models soar by 767% in Chicago, across America due to TikTok challenge

Chicago is the latest city to fall victim to the latest TikTok challenge, which shows how to start Kia and Hyundai cars with just a USB cable.

In the Windy City, thefts from the two car brands have increased by a whopping 767 percent since the beginning of July compared to the same period in 2021, The Windy City reports. Chicago Police.

While the original video of the Kia Challenge has been removed, so many copycats have sprung up that TikTok has asked users to report any copies.

The challenge, posted by users on the social video site under #KiaBoyz, impresses viewers that using the tip of a phone charger or USB cable can start a Hyundai or a Kia.

“These car thefts are a high-risk crime and can affect just about any member of the community,” Chicago PD said in a statement.

According to the Chicago Police Department, thefts from the two car brands in The Windy City have increased by a whopping 767 percent since the beginning of July compared to the same period in 2021.

Chicago is not alone in facing this troubling trend, as cities across America appear to be facing the danger.

In Portland, Oregon, Hyundai’s thefts are up 153 percent, while Kias’s are up 269 percent city ​​police.

In Columbus, Ohio, the two brands will account for 38 percent of all cars stolen by 2022 New York Post reported.

In Los Angeles, Kias and Hyundais account for 20 percent of all car thefts, up from 13 percent at this point last year. KTLA say.

Police in Charlotte, North Carolina, reported that car thefts were 30 percent higher than usual for this time of year, with most vehicles being Kias and Hyundais.

TikTok, when faced with the videos of WHIO, sent a statement: “We absolutely do not condone these types of videos and it is something that will be removed from our platforms. We use a combination of technology and dedicated security teams to ensure our content is aligned with the TikTok Community guideline.”

Since 2021, several viral videos have circulated with tips on how to hotwire Kia and Hyundai cars

The problem is particularly serious in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where ‘Kia Boyz’-related thefts account for two-thirds of the city’s stolen cars

This form of theft is believed to have originated in Wisconsin as of 2021.

In June, Fox 9 reported in the Twin Cities there was an increase in Kia and Hyundai thefts. At the time, a woman who had just bought a Kia Sol and had it stolen just outside her home in Minneapolis told the station that if she’d known how easy it was to steal the cars, she’d have bought something else.

A ‘Kia Boyz’-style theft was linked to the death of a 70-year-old woman named Phoua Hang, who was killed when the car she was traveling in was hit by a stolen Kia. TwinCities.com.

At the time of writing, there have been no arrests in connection with Hang’s death. The problem is especially bad in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where “Kia Boyz”-related thefts account for two-thirds of the city’s stolen cars.

Things have gotten so bad in Milwaukee that authorities have advised Kia and Hyundai owners to buy steering wheel locks or invest in more advanced security systems.

In May, WISN reported that a member of the ‘Kia Boyz’, 19-year-old Antonio Carter, was accused of pointing a long gun at a police officer when he tried to arrest him.

Carter was also charged with driving the stolen red Kia at 90 miles per hour in the ‘wrong lanes’ in the city. At the time of his arrest, Carter was out on bail in two outstanding criminal cases.

In a statement about the thefts, Kia said: “Kia America is aware of the increase in vehicle thefts from a subset of trim levels. All 2022 models and trims have an immobilizer that is fitted at the beginning of the year or as an in-progress change.

“All Kia vehicles sold in the US meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Kia customers with questions about their Kia vehicle can contact the Consumer Assistance Center directly at 1-800-333-4542.”

While Hyundai said: “Hyundai Motor America is concerned about the increase in local car thefts. The safety and well-being of our customers and the community is and will remain our top priority.”

A TikTok video posted in the US shows how to start a Kia with just a USB cable

“These vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and immobilizers are standard equipment on all new Hyundai vehicles.”

TikTok has come under fire in recent months for exposing teens to dangerous trends, including “rape culture,” how to wire new cars, and a vicious “blackout challenge” that killed young people.

The social media giant has failed to remove misogynistic comments from former kickboxer Andrew Tate, images of thugs stealing KIAs and Hyundias, and content encouraging children to choke themselves.

These all come despite the tech giant having extensive community guidelines on its website, including rules about dangerous acts and challenges, hateful behavior, and against promoting suicide or harm.

But it could soon be held more accountable for content on the site in the US under the Combating Harmful Actions with Transparency on Social Act.

The bill aims to combat the dangers to children and increase transparency about how apps are used for crimes.

On dangerous challenges, TikTok says: ‘We do not allow users to share content that depicts, promotes, normalizes or glorifies dangerous acts that could lead to serious injury or death’

And in the violent and graphic content section, it adds: ‘TikTok is a platform that celebrates creativity, but not shock value or violence’

TikTok isn’t the only outlet battling dangerous content on its site, with Facebook, Instagram and Twitter all being dragged over the coals in recent months for failing to effectively moderate themselves.

The outlet has taken the social media world by storm since its global launch in 2017, allowing users to share short bursts of content that range from harmless dance routines to dangerous challenges.

The China-based company has also proved popular with celebrities and the media, with both groups using it to expand their reach.