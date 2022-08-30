The Zeppelin on RAILS: How the Schienenzeppelin train broke speed record in 1931

Billed as the ‘Zeppelin on Rails’, it was the propeller-driven train that promised to usher in a new era in travel.

On June 21, 1931, the Schienenzeppelin set a new railway speed record when it ran at 143 miles per hour on the Berlin-Hamburg line in Germany.

The Daily Mail reported how it covered a distance of 180 miles in 1 hour and 44 minutes.

The fastest train of the time could make the journey in just three hours and 15 minutes. The zeppelin record lasted for 23 years.

Images of the locomotive in motion in 1930 recently resurfaced when it was posted to Twitter this month.

The train was powered first by a four-bladed and then a two-bladed propeller, which in turn was powered by a 600 hp engine.

Despite the success of the 1931 test and several that preceded it, the train never entered mass production due to problems with propeller reliability and safety.

The prototype that set the record was finally dismantled in 1939, when the materials were used by the German military as World War II got underway.

Billed as the ‘Zeppelin on Rails’, it was the propeller-driven train that promised to usher in a new era in travel. Above: The Schienenzeppelin during its first test in 1930

The Schienenzeppelin, which could carry 40 passengers, was designed and developed by the German aircraft engineer Franz Kruckenberg.

Inside, it had five compartments, including rooms for luggage and for customers to smoke, as well as a toilet.

The train first had two aircraft gasoline engines and later a single BMW 12-cylinder engine.

The speed record it set in 1931 was not surpassed until 1954 and the train still holds the land speed record for a petrol vehicle.

The passengers on the record-breaking 1931 journey included several women and an official from the “German State Railways,” the Daily Mail said the next day.

It added that a plane that had followed the train “was behind most of the way, but was overtaken towards the end.

The trip came two months after the train reached a speed of 128 mph on the same route.

In October 1930, the train was first tested on the railway line between Hanover and Celle, where it reached 153 miles per hour with 40 passengers on board.

A journalist who was traveling for a German newspaper reported: ‘You get in and you find yourself in a construction of steel, wood and such.

‘To the right and left are armchairs, and in the front, on a raised seat, the driver sits, with all kinds of handles on a board in front of him and pedals at his feet.

“The engine is on, but the brakes are still on. The hum of the engine increases, but the brakes still keep the car still.

‘Now the driver releases the brakes and the car moves forward, slowly at first.

‘It goes extremely fast. After half a minute it goes at 31 miles per hour.

“A few seconds later, the brakes were applied to bring the car to a stop at the end of the lane.”

Around the same time the train was being tested, blimps were a popular form of travel in Germany, Britain and elsewhere.

They had been used in World War I to drop bombs on London and other cities.

When it was first designed, the train had a four-bladed propeller. The Schienenzeppelin, which could carry 40 passengers, was designed and developed by the German aircraft engineer Franz Kruckenberg

One of the last iterations of the train can be seen in 1938, before it was dismantled the following year and the materials used in the war effort

Journalists and intrigued passengers stand on the platform of the Spandau station in Berlin after the successful test in 1931

The train can be seen on test tracks in October 1930 when it reached a speed of 93 miles per hour with 40 passengers on board

Germany’s most famous vessel was the Graf Zeppelin, which first flew in 1928. The plane took off in 1929 for a world tour with British journalist Grace Marguerite Hay Drummond-Hay on board.

The journey took just over 21 days, making Lady Drummond-Hay the first woman to circumnavigate the world by air.

The zeppelins in the early 1930s and before were filled with hydrogen, the safety of which was first called into question with the crash of the British R101 zeppelin in October 1930.

The era of zeppelin travel came to an end with the Hindenburg disaster in 1937.

That saw the German airship LZ 129 Hindenburg go up in flames when landing in the United States after a transatlantic crossing.

The tragedy caused the deaths of 35 of the 97 people on board, with a member of the ground crew also dying.