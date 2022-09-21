The young Yankees fan who caught Aaron Judge’s historic 60th home run ball gives it BACK to his hero

A Yankees goes home with some great souvenirs after returning Aaron Judge’s 60th home run ball.

20-year-old Michael Kessler and his friends received autographed baseballs and bats after he returned the ball, which Action Network HQ says are worth anywhere from $50,000 – $500.00.

‘I just wanted to give back to the success story in whatever way I could. Give back to Judge for everything he’s done for the organization, do my part,” Kessler said.

Aaron Judge hit his historic 60th home run of the season to help the Yankees to a stunning victory

Kessler’s catch of the ball turned out to be a simple case of being in the right place, at the right time, as he tells it.

‘That [the ball] hit the top of the bullpen, then it hit somebody’s hand and I just reached and grabbed it, Kessler said.

“It wasn’t that much of a pile. I was just trying to get to the side and get out of there as quickly as possible.’

Judge is now tied with Babe Ruth and just one behind Roger Maris, who holds the all-time American League record with 61.

He also currently leads the MLB in all three triples categories as he looks to lock up the AL MVP as the season winds down.

New York faces the Pirates again on Wednesday when Judge will look to tie the AL record with another long ball.