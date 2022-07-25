The year so far in trade: nasty shocks, smart companies, mediocre policy

This article is an on-site version of our Trade Secrets newsletter. Sign Up here to get the newsletter straight to your inbox every Monday

At this stage of the year, it's tradition for me to do a (more or less) half-time review: what happened, what was surprising, what was predictable, what we learned, what to watch out for in the fall . mapped waters is on the state of China's Belt and Road Initiative.

War, famine, plague and death. But it’s not all bad

Well, I didn’t see the war in Ukraine coming, or the ensuing energy and food crisis, or the severity of China’s Covid-19 lockdowns. On the other hand, many people don’t either, otherwise the world would have been much better prepared.

If you had to sum up the experience of 2022 thus far, it would be this: The major external events have been negative, but (and a fortune has been taken hostage here) the global trading system has held up reasonably well. Even more encouraging, perhaps even shocking to regular readers aware of my skepticism about how governments are dealing with globalization, the policy response has been mediocre but not entirely terrible.

The year started with, we all hoped, solving supply chain problems, or at least the puzzle about their cause. On the optimistic side (myself included) were those who claimed they mainly reflected a huge increase in consumer durables as households caught up in spending on goods after the lockdown. The pessimistic view was that the pandemic had revealed serious structural problems in the global trading system, especially the ports on the US west coast, which could cost billions of dollars in investment and years to resolve.

Just when we thought this problem might be solved, more supply-side shocks hit, including the blockade in China, which hit factories, trucks and ports, and the disruption of freight and trade caused by the war in Ukraine – with particularly gas to Europe and grain shipped through the Black Sea. The resulting inflation and the fall in consumer and business confidence threaten to add a demand crisis. This has more grim implications for trade, which tends to be hit particularly hard in recessions.

What all this means is that as supply chain congestion decreases — and freight rates like the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index have been flat to declining for months – it can be hard to work out for a while if it’s good news (ports increasing capacity or normalizing consumer demand by moving from goods back to services) or bad (weak demand as the world in recession).

From a supply chain perspective, that’s going to be the story to watch for the second half of the year. You might think the distinction is academic, but it does matter for policy response – if it’s a question of demand it’s up to central banks and finance ministries to figure it out, but if it’s really something structural with the global trading system, then a combination of regulation and investment will be needed.

Speaking of policy, the major trading powers haven’t exactly grabbed the moment, though some have done more damage than others. The Biden administration continues, or attempts to do so, to treat supply chain problems as war necessities and to charge them with emergency powers and federal money. Fresh off chartering planes to fly infant formula across the Atlantic to address a shortage caused by inept regulations, after much Congressional bickering, the US appears likely to continue its Chips Act and spend more than $50 billion on the quixotic goal of creating a semiconductor supply chain in the US. There are few signs that Washington has the right analysis or the political unity to improve its trade policy.

China has done its part to destroy world value chains with its Covid-19 lockdown – not trade policy as such, but certainly with that effect – means that of the big three, the EU has done the least damage and even a little bit of good. It is still signing trade deals (albeit only with a fairly small partner in New Zealand so far in 2022). It is true that it continues to create unilateral instruments that could prove to be trade distorting, but the debate over them shows that there is at least an awareness that they can have drawbacks.

Two bright spots. First, many emerging markets (Brazil, Vietnam and other East Asians, to some extent even India) have done quite well to resist the temptation of protectionism. Two, although it only had to exceed very low expectations, the repeatedly postponed ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organization, which was held in Geneva in June, did not really fail and can thus be considered a moderate success. The deals it made were more to show that the institution was still functioning than to definitively solve a substantive problem, but the deals were there nonetheless.

Globalization has mitigated the many shocks to some extent, and a big hand for the companies that run it, about whom I will write more in the fall. But those disruptions are in danger of getting worse and governments don’t seem to have many ideas or consensus on how to handle them.

And on that happy note, that’s all mine until September. Watch how you go now.

mapped waters

It’s been a while since Trade Secrets reviewed China’s Belt and Road Initiative, perhaps because efforts to compete with the global investment plan have gotten little further than the last time Alan reviewed the state of play.

However, that’s not to say that the BRI itself hasn’t changed, not least because of the realpolitik related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as research from the Green Finance & Development Center at Fudan University in Shanghai has found that the BRI spending in Russia drops to zero.

The winner of this is the Middle East, and Iraq in particular, as the FT noted earlier this year. The worrying perception of the point of those western regions trying to supplant the BRI — that is, the US and the EU — is that China’s expansion into the Middle East is at least partly due to a local perception that, after the withdrawal from Iraq and Afghanistan, the western powers withdrew from the region. (Jonathan Moules)

