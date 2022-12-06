The Xiaomi 13 Ultra could be as good as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in terms of cameras

The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are expected to launch soon, but it looks like a Xiaomi 13 Ultra could be coming soon too, and this could be worth holding out as the latest leak suggests it could rival the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for photography.

According to Digital Chat Station – a leaker with a good track record – on Chinese site Weibo, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will get four cameras on the back. So that's more than most phones and in line with the Galaxy S22 Ultra – and what we expect from the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

One of these cameras will apparently use a large one-inch sensor like the impressive Xiaomi 12S Ultra, something Samsung is unlikely to match. While sensor size isn’t the only consideration with cameras, it can have a huge impact on image quality.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra will apparently also have an “anti-shake module” according to a machine-translated version of the post, which has been interpreted by some sites as gimbal stabilization. In short, it sounds like this phone will offer better image stabilization than most handsets.

We don’t know much else about the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, but it probably won’t land until after the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, as those two have both been teased by Xiaomi itself and are expected to land on December 1. before the launch was delayed.

As for when they can launch now, NotebookCheck claims December 7 and 8 have been leaked as possible dates, though it's not clear where that information came from.

We certainly won't be waiting long, though, as Xiaomi even has the two phones on the list Small website. Apparently there was also a bit of imagery, mocked by @TechnoAnkit1 although that seems to have since been removed.

There are a few additional details worth mentioning, with Xiaomi reportedly confirming that the standard Xiaomi 13 will have a 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while PriceBaba claims both models will be available with a choice of 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage, or 12GB RAM along with 256GB or 512GB storage.

Analysis: A trio of phones to challenge Samsung

Xiaomi’s upcoming line of smartphones could provide direct competition for Samsung, likely positioning the Xiaomi 13 as a Galaxy S23 rival, the 13 Pro as a rival to the S23 Plus, and the Xiaomi 13 Ultra set to rival the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Xiaomi even has the advantage of launching at least some of these phones before Samsung, as we don’t expect the Galaxy S23 line until around February 2023.

That said, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra sounds like the most exciting of the three by far, and we’re not sure when that one will launch. In addition, even the other two models will soon land in China, so a global launch can only take place after the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is on the shelves.

But with all of these handsets likely to land soon we could be entering another exciting period for phones as these all sound like contenders for our best phones list, with the Ultra models in both lines likely to make our best camera phones list too .