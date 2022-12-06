Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Tech

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra could be as good as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in terms of cameras

by Jacky
The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are expected to launch soon, but it looks like a Xiaomi 13 Ultra could be coming soon too, and this could be worth holding out as the latest leak suggests it could rival the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for photography.

According to Digital Chat Station – a leaker with a good track record – on Chinese site Weibo (opens in new tab) (through Notebook check (opens in new tab)), the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will get four cameras on the back. So that’s more than most phones and in line with the Galaxy S22 Ultra – and what we expect from the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

