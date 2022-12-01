The Xiaomi 13 launch delayed but new teasers and leaks reveal all

The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro were supposed to be unveiled today (December 1), but in a last-minute announcement, the company has now postponed the launch.

The reason for the delay was not given, with the news posted on Weibo (opens in new tab) and spotted by Notebook check

(opens in new tab)

– just read “We regret to inform you that the launch of the new Mi 13 series will be postponed. We will notify you once the new release date is confirmed. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

However, it is speculated that the postponement is to honor former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who has just passed away.

The big question is when the launch will take place now; with this message no hint to a new date. However, assuming the delay is for the above reason, we can’t imagine it holding things up for too long, so chances are the Xiaomi 13 series will be unveiled before the end of the year.

In the meantime, a major new leak has surfaced along with some teasers from Xiaomi itself, which together means there may not be many surprises in the way of the 13 series launch.

First up, Xiaomi has revealed – in posts spotted by Sparrow News (opens in new tab) – that the Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 1-inch sensor for its primary camera, and that both the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have a 75mm (3.26x optical zoom) telephoto camera, which uses an unusually ‘floating’ lens design, shown in the teaser video above.

The company also shared some impressive camera samples on Weibo (opens in new tab)shot with these two lenses, a few of which you can see below.

Image 1 from 2 A photo taken by the main camera on a Xiaomi 13 Pro (Image credit: Xiaomi) A photo taken by the telephoto camera on a Xiaomi 13 Pro (Image credit: Xiaomi)

As for the leak, a hands-on video of the Xiaomi 13 Pro – re-uploaded to YouTube by Sparrow News – which you can see below shows what the phone is likely to look like, complete with a large camera block and a design that matches previous not -official views.

This leak also provides a glimpse into the settings screen, which lists 128GB of storage and Android 13. We also already know from Xiaomi itself that the Xiaomi 13 line uses the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Analysis: wait for the rest of the world

While there’s a good chance that the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro will be unveiled before the end of 2022, this initial launch is only for China, so other countries probably won’t get the phones right away.

That’s typical for Xiaomi, with the likes of the Xiaomi 12 series unveiled at the end of December 2021, but not going on sale in the UK or some other regions until April this year.

So it could be months before you can actually get your hands on a Xiaomi 13, and if you live in the US you probably won’t be able to get one at all – unless you import, as Xiaomi phones aren’t sold there.