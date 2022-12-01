Home The Xiaomi 13 launch delayed but new teasers and leaks reveal all
Categories: Tech

The Xiaomi 13 launch delayed but new teasers and leaks reveal all

The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro were supposed to be unveiled today (December 1), but in a last-minute announcement, the company has now postponed the launch.

The reason for the delay was not given, with the news posted on Weibo (opens in new tab) and spotted by Notebook check

(opens in new tab) – just read “We regret to inform you that the launch of the new Mi 13 series will be postponed. We will notify you once the new release date is confirmed. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

However, it is speculated that the postponement is to honor former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who has just passed away.

The big question is when the launch will take place now; with this message no hint to a new date. However, assuming the delay is for the above reason, we can’t imagine it holding things up for too long, so chances are the Xiaomi 13 series will be unveiled before the end of the year.

In the meantime, a major new leak has surfaced along with some teasers from Xiaomi itself, which together means there may not be many surprises in the way of the 13 series launch.

First up, Xiaomi has revealed – in posts spotted by Sparrow News (opens in new tab) – that the Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 1-inch sensor for its primary camera, and that both the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have a 75mm (3.26x optical zoom) telephoto camera, which uses an unusually ‘floating’ lens design, shown in the teaser video above.

The company also shared some impressive camera samples on Weibo (opens in new tab)shot with these two lenses, a few of which you can see below.

Related Post
  1. LinkedIn is finally adding this really obvious feature

    LinkedIn seems to have finally caught up with the rest of the social media world…

  2. The Download: Twitter may only last weeks, and Meta’s unforced AI error

    This is today's edition of The Download, our weekday newsletter that provides a daily dose of what's…

  3. Get pleasure from Black Friday costs a month early on these Bluetooth earbuds

    If you happen to haven’t stored up with the most recent in wi-fi audio know-how,…

Image 1 from 2

A photo taken by the main camera on a Xiaomi 13 Pro
(Image credit: Xiaomi)

As for the leak, a hands-on video of the Xiaomi 13 Pro – re-uploaded to YouTube by Sparrow News – which you can see below shows what the phone is likely to look like, complete with a large camera block and a design that matches previous not -official views.

This leak also provides a glimpse into the settings screen, which lists 128GB of storage and Android 13. We also already know from Xiaomi itself that the Xiaomi 13 line uses the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Analysis: wait for the rest of the world

While there’s a good chance that the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro will be unveiled before the end of 2022, this initial launch is only for China, so other countries probably won’t get the phones right away.

That’s typical for Xiaomi, with the likes of the Xiaomi 12 series unveiled at the end of December 2021, but not going on sale in the UK or some other regions until April this year.

So it could be months before you can actually get your hands on a Xiaomi 13, and if you live in the US you probably won’t be able to get one at all – unless you import, as Xiaomi phones aren’t sold there.

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: delayedlaunchLeaksrevealteasersXiaomi
1 day ago

Recent Posts

Eufy security cameras transmit data to cloud without consent. This is not the worst part.

Constantly selling the idea of private, secure local storage, Eufy Security has been caught misleading…

6 mins ago

We will see a completely new type of computer, says AI pioneer Geoff Hinton

Conventional digital computers, by prioritizing reliability, have missed out, said Turing Award winner Geoffrey Hinton,…

7 mins ago

In 2023, get ready for the Year of the Yin Water Rabbit!

Your Chinese sign or animal is determined by the year of your birthday. The only…

7 mins ago

7 of the Best Custom Hat Ideas for Your Next Travel Adventure!

One of the best things about traveling is the sense of excitement it offers. You…

7 mins ago

India’s Bishnoi community is the original eco-warriors

Surrounded by deer and antelopes, Ghevar Ram caressed an injured fawn at a rescue centre…

8 mins ago

All you need to know about these 4 healthy cooking oils

Cooking with oil is an everyday part of life, but not all oils are created…

8 mins ago