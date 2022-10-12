The Xbox app for Windows now runs natively on Arm devices with Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft today ships a new ARM64 version of the Xbox app for Windows. This means the Xbox app will run natively on Surface Pro X and other Arm-powered devices, as well as Microsoft’s latest SQ3-powered Surface Pro 9, announced earlier today.

Microsoft confirmed the new Xbox app for Arm in a blog post today. While the Xbox app now runs smoothly on Arm-powered Windows hardware, games are a different matter. There still aren’t many Windows games compiled natively for Arm, so you’ll either have to take advantage of the built-in emulation here or just stream games from elsewhere.

The Xbox app on Windows on Arm. Image: Microsoft

Fortunately, Microsoft has added Xbox Cloud Gaming support to the Xbox app that works on Arm devices. That means you can stream all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games to Arm devices and not worry about compatibility or performance issues.