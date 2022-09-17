The X Factor star Eoghan Quigg, 30, looks worlds away from his baby-faced teenage self

He rose to fame on The X Factor at the age of 16 as the baby-faced singer from Northern Ireland.

And Eoghan Quigg, 30, seems far removed from his younger self, as the adorable spiny-haired warbler he was once known for is gone, and in his place is a tattooed hunk.

His looks aren’t the only thing that’s different as Eoghan ventured into parenthood when he welcomed his 11-month-old daughter Emmy Belle with girlfriend Amy Campbell last April.

The couple has been together since 2015 and became homeowners in 2019 and the former talent show is helping Amy’s two children from a previous relationship.

In an interview before the birth of his daughter, Eoghan said he was overjoyed to be a father.

He told The Belfast Telegraph: ‘We are both delighted, completely over the moon.

“In a very strange and difficult year it is fantastic news and has certainly made 2020 a very memorable year for us – in a good way.”

When the series ended, the star traded the stage for the library, choosing to do “the whole university thing.”

Eoghan came in third on the show in 2008, finishing behind JLS and Alexandra Burke’s eventual winner year.

And good news for fans: Eoghan still works as a singer as a member of the Irish wedding band The Housem8s, but he also has new career passions in life.

As a footballer, he joined Coagh United FC in 2015, before moving to Portstewart FC in the Northern Ireland Intermediate League.

He also works as a presenter for Q Radio where he hosts a segment called #QuiggOnQ.

He recently said of his radio appearance: ‘The best thing for me is that no two shows are the same, there is always something different that keeps it fresh and that’s what I love.

“I also enjoy chatting with Q Radio listeners.”

X Factor viewers will now doubt the Irish lad because of his super young looks and spiky blonde hair.

But these days, he’s rocking a smarter brunette haircut after getting a hair transplant in 2020, bulging muscles and a sleeve full of tattoos.

In his domestic life, Eoghan and his gorgeous girlfriend Amy recently brought together their first home and celebrated their anniversary.

During an interview with This Morning in 2016, Eoghan spoke of his time in Simon Cowell’s showpiece: ‘I was 16 then, I was a kid, I was still in school.

“It was a big change for me, but one of the best experiences of my life.”

‘I moved back and did the whole education thing [after the show]I went to uni and now I’m back after my break, performing.’

Eoghan famously enjoyed a romance with fellow X Factor star Diana Vickers, calling their fleeting liaison “the best experience” of his life.

Simon had planned to sign Eoghan with his record label Syco after his time on The X Factor, but ultimately decided against it.

The teenager later joined RCA Records and dropped his eponymous debut album in 2009. However, it reached number 14 in the UK chart and its single 28,000 Friends only reached position 96, leading to Eoghan being scrapped.

Eoghan tried to represent Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 with The Movie Song, but came in second.