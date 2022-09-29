The X Factor: Dami Im reveals her baby son makes her ‘explode with joy’

Dami Im is ‘happy’ to be a new mom, but there is one thing in particular that makes her swoon over her son Harrison Kim.

The winner of X Factor Australia, 34, revealed that it is very difficult to make her son laugh, but when she does she feels she will ‘explode’ with joy.

‘All day long you can see me, Noah [her husband] and my parents work so hard to make him laugh,” she said The Australian Women’s Weekly.

She continued, “And when he does, we’re all like, ‘Ahhh!’ We are overjoyed. I feel like I’m going to explode with so much joy just watching my baby smile.’

Dami and Noah Kim welcomed their first child together on May 12.

She shared photos of the newborn on Instagram to announce the birth and captioned the role: “My burrito, welcome to this world. 12.05.22. Harrison Noah Kim.”

In the images, Harrison is wrapped tightly, first in a lion motif blanket and then in a white swaddle with a pastel pattern.

Dami revealed she was expecting her first child with Noah last December, sharing her ultrasound on Instagram.

“I’ve booked a gig in Brisbane for May 2022 in the maternity ward,” she wrote.

The former reality star married her husband Noah in 2012 in Seoul, South Korea.

A year later, she would become an overnight star by winning The X Factor Australia.

Dami, known for songs such as Sound of Silence and Super Love, performed in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2016 and finished second overall.

She recently made a comeback with the new album My Reality which came out on October 29 and peaked at number 12 on the ARIA album chart.