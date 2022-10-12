The worst emojis to use in 2022: Passive-aggressive thumbs-up only used by old people

Business consultant Sue Ellson says it’s important to understand the dynamics of your workplace before sending emojis – especially the thumbs up

Sending a thumbs up can be seen as passive aggressive and even confrontational, according to Gen Z who claim they feel attacked when it is used.

Whether the chat is casual, between friends or at work, the icon seems to have a very different, ‘rude’ meaning for the younger generation.

A 24-year-old on Reddit summed up the Gen Z argument, saying it’s best “never used in any situation” as it’s “harmful.”

‘No one my age in the office does, but the Gen X people always do. It took me a little bit to adjust and get out of my head that it means they’re mad at me, he added.

Other emojis used by ‘oldies’ include the red love heart, OK hand and grimacing face, according to a recent poll of 2,000 young people aged 16-29

Others agreed that it is bad form, especially at work, where it can make the team appear unfriendly and unwelcoming.

‘My last workplace had a WhatsApp chat where our team could send information to each other and most people in there just responded with a thumbs up. I don’t know why, but it seemed a little hostile to me, said one woman.

And according to Business Consultant Sue Ellson, it could be time to take the younger generation’s lead.

She believes that words are always better than symbols in a professional icon, and she can see how people become disillusioned with the ‘all good’ icon.

The Top 10 Emojis That Make You Look “Old” 1 – Thumbs up – 24% 2 – Red Love Heart – 22% 3 – OK hand – 20% 4 – Tick – 17% 5 – Bend – 17% 6 – Loud Crying Face – 16% 7 – Monkey eye cover – 15% 8 – Clap your hands – 10% 9 – Lipstick kiss mark – 10% 10 – Grimacing Face – 9%

“Predictive systems can type a word like Thanks in two clicks after a while,” she told FEMAIL.

“It feels like people are ‘too lazy’ to write a written response and it doesn’t provide clarity on next steps,” she said.

“Do you mean I’m going to do something, okay I agree, or is this just a confirmation that you got the message,” she added.

And a poll of 2,000 young people between 16-29 found the same, with the majority who used it agreeing that those who send it are ‘officially old and past it’.

Some people say it took them a long time to realize their boss wasn’t mad at them when they gave the thumbs up

Other emojis used by ‘oldies’ that placed in the top ten include the red love heart, OK hand and grimacing face.

Office workers on Reddit have long been divided over the issue — and it seems age has everything to do with it.

While people in their mid-thirties and older are comfortable using the thumbs up, younger people are not.

‘Why do you feel this is disturbing? Honest question… because that’s literally how I respond to 90% of the messages… I’m almost 40 though, one person said.

And it seemed that the older the person behind the keyboard, the more likely they were to ‘love’ to give the thumbs up.

‘I love it because it means many many things. It means ‘I approve’ or ‘I understood and will obey’ or ‘I agree’. If anything, my only objection would be that some days it can be hard to tell which one it means. But it’s generally pretty clear,’ one woman said.

Ms Ellson said some people hate the thumbs up because it is seen as an automatic option and ‘could have been pressed by accident’.

And agreed with others’ fears that it could be misunderstood.

“It potentially has very different meanings depending on the recipient’s cultural background – approval, happiness, encouragement, number one or go to the surface when you dive,” she said.

She believes the thumbs up should be ‘kept to social media’ or texting at most,

“Liking a message before replying via text can be a good technique as it indicates that the sender’s message was ‘good’ and can help the relationship,” she said.

Ms Ellson said it is important to understand the relationship dynamics in a workplace before deciding whether or not to use emojis.

This includes whether or not the organization would be comfortable with staff sending emojis to customers.

It’s also important to ‘check in’ with staff to ensure no one is offended by the chosen emojis, as their meaning can change between communities.