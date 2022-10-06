The world's oldest living dog, Pebbles – a 22-year-old Toy Fox Terrier – dies

<!–

The world’s oldest living dog, who ate cat food and gave birth to 32 puppies, passed away just months before her 23rd birthday.

Pebbles, a 22-year-old Toy Fox Terrier, died Monday of “natural causes” at the home of her owner Bobby and Julie Gregory in South Carolina.

“She was a once in a lifetime companion, and we were honored to have been blessed to have her as a pet and family member,” said her owner Julie Gregory.

“There was never anyone Pebbles met who didn’t love her.”

She broke the Guinness World Record for oldest dog in May, weeks after seeing a 21-year-old Scottish Chihuahua named TobyKeith receive the award.

Realizing Pebbles was older, the Gregorys submitted her for the record and caught up with TobyKeith just weeks later.

“Bobby was sitting on the couch and friends and family started texting and calling about a story they saw about a 21-year-old dog who got the record,” Julie recalled. Guinness.

“When I saw TobyKeith’s story all over the news, I signed up.” The death of Pebbles means TobyKeith has now regained his crown as the world’s oldest known living dog.

Pebbles was born in Long Island, New York, before moving south in 2007.

Pebbles gave birth to 32 puppies over the course of her life. Her partner Rocky died in 2017 at the age of 16

Towards the end of her life, Pebbles switched from dog food to cat food because it contains more meat protein. The oldest known dog ever was an Australian drover dog named Bluey, who died in 1939 at the age of 29

When her family adopted her, the Gregorys originally planned to buy a much larger dog, but they are in love with the four-pound animal.

Throughout her life, Pebbles would give birth to the 32 puppies that crossed three litters with her late partner, Rocky, who died in 2017 at the age of 16.

In 2012, Pebbles’ vet switched her to cat food because it was higher in protein and she could enjoy the occasional treat of ribs.

According to her family, she also liked to listen to country music and hot baths.

“She likes to listen to country music while she sleeps. Her two favorite country singers are Conway Twitty and Dwight Yoakam,” Julie told Guinness earlier this year.

The oldest dog to ever hold the title was Bluey, an Australian cattle dog, who turned 29.

He died in Australia in 1939.