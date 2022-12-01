The world’s most ‘overrated’ and ‘underrated’ cities, with Orlando ranking No.1 for disappointment

The most overrated city in the world is Orlando, Florida, according to research that analyzed online reviews.

The study found that of more than 9,000 Orlando Tripadvisor reviews, one in five (19.52 percent) contained sentences related to disappointment and disappointment. Just behind Orlando is the Indonesian capital Jakarta, where researchers found that one in seven reviews for it (13.49 percent) were negative. In third place is Pattaya, Thailand – 10.5 percent of reviews for the ‘Hawaii of the East’ were negative.

Budapest stands in stark contrast to these destinations, topping the list of most underrated cities. The survey found that the Hungarian capital exceeded travelers’ expectations the most, with 96.17 percent of reviews having positive comments expressing “pleasant surprise” or similar. Brussels ranks second in this ranking, with 96.04 percent of reviews positive.

The numbers were dug up by luggage storage company Radical Storage for its annual “Paris syndrome report‘.

Although doubts remain, this condition was diagnosed in the mid-1980s by Hiroaki Ota, a Japanese psychiatrist working in the French capital.

He stated that some travelers went into a tailspin when they arrived in Paris only to discover that it’s not the perfect city they fell in love with in movies, photos and books.

Ota found that tourists from Japan are more susceptible than others to the syndrome, which in some extreme cases causes first-time visitors to Paris to collapse if their romanticized idea of ​​the City of Light doesn’t live up to their lofty expectations.

TOP 20 MOST TRANSFERRED CITIES 1 Orlando 2 Jakarta 3 Pattaya 4 Denpasar 5 Guilin 6 Johannesburg 7 Danang 8 ha long 9Shenzhen 10 Beijing

This year’s Paris Syndrome Report analyzed more than 826,000 Tripadvisor reviews from 100 of the world’s most visited city destinations.

The report found that Orlando received the most global mentions in visitor reviews of the words “disappointed” (4.6 percent) and “appalling” (7.4 percent) – and that most reviewers described people during their visit as “rude.” ‘. (8.4 percent).

The rest of the top 10 “most overrated” reviews are Denpasar, Indonesia (fourth, 9.98 percent of reviews contain negative comments); Guilin, China (fifth, 9.7 percent); Johannesburg, South Africa (sixth, 9.25 percent); Da Nang, Vietnam (seventh, 9.17 percent); Ha Long, Vietnam (eighth, 9.15 percent); Shenzhen, China (ninth, 9.05 percent); and Beijing, China (10th, 9.01 percent).

TOP 20 MOST UNDERRATED CITIES 1 Budapest 2 Brussels 3 Zurich 4Dublin 5Lima 6 Lisbon 7 Mexico City 8 Nice 9 Auckland 10 Sydney

The report added that New York City (26th most overrated) had the second most mentions of “rude people” worldwide (4.2 percent).

At the other end of the table, the underrated champion Budapest received the most global mentions in visitor reviews for the words “stunning” (3.46 percent) and “beautiful” (2.2 percent).

The analysis also looked to see which destinations angered tourists the most when it came to scams.

Marrakesh, Morocco, topped this category, with one in ten of all reviews (10.5 percent) citing “scams.” On the second place? Paris, with 5.5 percent.

Radical Storage spoke with clinical psychologist Irene S. Levine PhD and producer of MoreTimeToTravel.com about what happens to people when holiday expectations are not met.

She said, “Many times people plan to run away from problems at home. They don’t realize that when we travel, we take our problems with us. Big problems are hard to shake off, even on the most beautiful journey. When someone leaves home with a cloud overhead, it doesn’t really elevate and hinders one’s ability to experience and appreciate a destination.

“It can also be the result of planning too much, trying to see or doing too much, leaving no room for the accidental travel experiences that bring joy.

Finally, it can take a while to put a journey into perspective. While the virtues of the destination may be overshadowed by the hassles, over time one can come to appreciate one’s journey.”