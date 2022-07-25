The world’s largest omnivore is a fish

Credit: Andre Rerekura, Australian Institute of Marine Sciences



Marine scientists have discovered that whale sharks eat plants, making the iconic fish the world’s largest omnivore.

Whale sharks are filter feeders and have long been observed feeding on krill off the Ningaloo Reef in Western Australia. But when researchers analyzed biopsy samples from whale sharks near the reef, they found that the animals actually ate a lot of plant material.

“This makes us rethink everything we thought we knew about what whale sharks eat,” said fish biologist Dr. Mark Meekan of the Australian Institute of Marine Science. “And, in fact, what they do in the open ocean.”

The find makes whale sharks — reported to be up to 18 meters long — the world’s largest omnivore.

“On land, all the largest animals have always been herbivores,” said Dr. meekan. “In the sea, we always thought that the animals that have grown very large, such as whales and whale sharks, were feeding one step up the food chain on shrimp-like animals and small fish.

“It turns out that the evolution system on land and in the water may not be that different after all.”

The research is published in the journal Ecology.

To find out exactly what the whale sharks were eating, the researchers collected samples from possible food sources on the reef, from small plankton to large seaweed. They then compared the amino acids and fatty acids in the plankton and plant matter with those in the whale sharks.

dr. Meekan said the whale shark tissue contained compounds found in Sargassum, a type of brown seaweed common in Ningaloo, which breaks off the reef and floats to the surface.

“We think that over the course of evolution, whale sharks have evolved the ability to digest some of this Sargassum that goes into their guts,” he said. “So the vision we have of whale sharks coming to Ningaloo to feast on these little krill is only half the story. They eat quite a bit of algae there too.”

CSIRO Oceans and Atmosphere Organic Biogeochemist Dr. Andy Revill, who analyzed the whale shark tissue using compound-specific stable isotope analysis, said the technology allowed scientists to study what animals used for energy and growth, not just what they were eating.

“Like a whale shark, swimming through the water with its mouth open, it will ingest many different things,” he said. “But you don’t know how much of that has been used by the animal and how much goes straight out on the other side.

“Whereas stable isotopes, because they’re actually absorbed into the body, are a much better reflection of what the animals actually use to grow.”

Biological oceanographer Dr. Patti Virtue, of the University of Tasmania’s Institute of Marine and Antarctic Studies, said she was surprised by the whale shark’s biochemical signature. “It’s very strange, because in their tissue they don’t have a fatty acid or stable isotope signature from a krill-feeding animal,” she said.

The researchers also caught whale shark droppings with a net and analyzed it.

“The poo showed they were eating krill,” said Dr. Virtue. “But they don’t metabolize much of it.”

The biggest fish in the sea are girls

Provided by the Australian Institute of Marine Science