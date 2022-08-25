‘The World’s Hottest Grandma’ reveals shock anti-ageing trick

<!–

Gina Stewart was named ‘World’s Hottest Grandma’ in 2018 after her photos went viral in an online modeling contest.

And now the OnlyFans star has revealed one of the secrets behind her ageless beauty and smooth face — and it’s not plastic surgery or filters.

In a lengthy Instagram post this week, the 51-year-old said using a silk pillowcase kept her from getting “sleep wrinkles.”

The ‘World’s Hottest Grandma’ Gina Stewart (pictured) has revealed one of the simple secrets behind her smooth skin

“Silk’s naturally soft fibers are hypoallergenic, moisture-wicking and allow skin and hair to glide smoothly,” she wrote.

“Fewer breakouts, less redness and irritation, and stronger, tangle-free hair – need we say more?!”

Gina added, “I sleep on a silk pillowcase every night and I can’t put my face or hair on any rough stuff anymore.”

The mother of four then cut off the end of one of her silk pillowcases and wore it as a dress.

Gina posed with her plunging neckline and gushed, ‘The silk pillowcases are great dresses too, just cut one end and wear it like I did in these pictures. I wore this and got no end of compliments, feels great on the skin.’

The model has previously denied undergoing plastic surgery beyond her breast implants and veneers.

She also says her photos are not airbrushed and she just uses good lighting to get the most flattering shots.

It comes after Gina claimed she was secretly dating cricket star Shane Warne before tragically dying in Thailand.

This month, the model said she was ready to reveal the truth about her relationship with the spider king, after months of secretly heartbroken over his shocked death on March 4 at the age of 52 from a heart attack.

“I’ve been devastated for the past few months… I was in a relationship with Shane, but it wasn’t known. He wanted to keep it personal,” she told the Daily Star.

Ms Stewart revealed the Instagram message she sent to Warne after they first met on the Gold Coast in November 2018.

The message read: ‘I hope you are sleeping now. Just wanted to say a big thank you, I really enjoyed your company. I’m so glad I met you.’

It comes after Gina claimed she was secretly dating cricket star Shane Warne (pictured) before tragically dying in Thailand

She said the pair had been chatting online for months before finally “talking all night” after meeting in person.

“I found him extremely interesting and loved hearing about his life and what drove him. We became extremely close and I promised him that I would keep our story out of the public eye,” she said.

“Shane and I wore hats and sunglasses to go out and we got creative on the Gold Coast and later Melbourne when I was there.”

The model has previously denied having plastic surgery beyond her breast implants and veneers

Gina said she thinks now is the right time to talk about their whirlwind romance because she wants “people to know that he was a truly caring humanitarian.”

Warne was considered one of the greatest cricketers of all time and his sudden death from a heart attack at the age of 52 shocked the sports world.

Warne’s cricketing greats, celebrities and loved ones were honored in his native country on March 30 at a state funeral at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.