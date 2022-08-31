The world’s first case of bird flu in harbor porpoise: Sweden

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



A porpoise found on a Swedish beach in June died of bird flu, the first time the virus had been detected in a harbor porpoise, Sweden’s National Veterinary Institute said Wednesday.

“To our knowledge, this is the first confirmed case in the world of bird flu in a harbor porpoise,” veterinarian Elina Thorsson said in a statement.

“It’s likely that the harbor porpoise somehow came into contact with infected birds,” she said.

The young male was found stranded alive on a beach in western Sweden in late June. Despite public efforts to get it to swim to deeper waters, it suffered from exhaustion and died the same evening.

The bird flu virus H5N1 was found in several organs.

“Unlike seals, where flu virus diseases have been discovered multiple times, there have been only a handful of reports of flu virus in cetaceans,” Thorsson said.

The virus has also been previously discovered in other mammals, including red foxes, otters, lynx and skunks, the institute said.

Europe and North America are currently seeing a massive outbreak of avian flu among wild birds.

