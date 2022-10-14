Document digitization is a core function of any modern office. Today’s scanners come in a wide range of models, all feature-packed to deliver the functionality, speed, accuracy and convenience their users desire. Improving on the world’s best-selling scanner, Fujitsu’s fi-8170 can bring those benefits to your workspaces.

Industry-Leading Image Quality

As the flagship scanner of the fi-8000 models, the 8170 is a step up from the already robust fi-7160 model. The 7160 gained significant notice in 2021 when Keypoint Intelligence revealed that it was the best-selling scanner to date. Now, the 8170 delivers world-class image quality to help you retrieve more data from both text and image scans.

Unparalleled Reliability

The 8170 blends several critical features to improve performance, quality and accuracy. It starts with Fujitsu’s Intelligent Sonic Paper Protection: ISOP listens to the sounds created by your scan job and halts progress if it detects anything above a threshold frequency. This is particularly effective with documents containing staples.

With the 8170 comes Image Monitoring, which uses image detection to stop paper jams. By measuring the distance between sheets fed through the ADF, the scanner discovers irregularities and stops the scan job so you can correct them.

User-Friendly Features

The 8170’s heavy-duty construction and reliability are only matched by its ease of use. Equipped with a 100-sheet automated document feeder, this scanner can process up to 70 pages per minute. With duplex and manual feed modes, you can digitize a wide range of items.

The front of the fi-8170 also includes a color LCD panel. Easy-to-read buttons and icons let you select your required settings and start your scan job. dd USB and ethernet wired connectivity and you have a powerful machine that can save files locally or to networked devices. It’s also paired with PaperStream, a Fujitsu application with multiple versions to support single- and multi-user environments.

Clear Image Capture

An important key to the 8170’s accuracy is Clear Image Capture, a signature Fujitsu technology. CIC delivers this benefit by using 3D color conversion to digitize images with nearly 5,000 levels of color — far more than the 30 color levels present in older Contact Image Sensor technologies. CIC also uses advanced algorithms to inhibit color shifting and line distortions, which typically come from crumpled, creased or folded sheets. Correcting for these differences results in sharper images with greater clarity.

Clear Image Capture also improves the 8170’s optical character recognition. With sharper original images, OCR can more readily read and interpret the existing characters. This results in an accurate reproduction of your data, which also enhances your ability to search through document contents.

The Right Scanner for Your Workspace

Fujitsu’s fi Series offers valuable capabilities, but they’re not the only solutions available. The brand’s ScanSnap printer machines are ideal for home offices and users with lower-volume scanning needs. Models in this series feature convenient push-button operation with One-Touch scanning and intuitive controls. Instant file creation in searchable PDF, JPEG and MS Office formats make scanning even faster and simpler. ScanSnap machines also allow you to route documents directly to email, folders, ScanSnap cloud or print. Between the ScanSnap and fi Series, you’re sure to find a scanner that meets your needs.