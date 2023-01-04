The world’s ‘best’ cinnamon scrolls Cinnabon are coming to Sydney

The first store in Sydney is expected to be extremely popular with influencers

The chain, which exploded in the US, is already in Queensland and Victoria

A popular bakery chain behind ‘the best cinnamon rolls in the world’ is coming to Sydney – after great success in Queensland.

Cinnabon, a chain known and loved across the US, offers freshly baked rolls made from scratch in-store every 30 minutes.

The chain has built a cult following — with influencers, Instagrammers, and sweet tooths all lining up to get their hands on the sugary snacks.

Foodie Jules, who posts about her amazing life in Sydney, got a sneaky first look at Cinnabon

The chain’s newest store will open on Saturday, January 7 in Haymarket – its first Sydney location.

And foodies are already ‘apart from it’.

Foodie Jules, the face behind the popular Amazing Sydney Life Instagram page, recently got a taste of the bakery items.

Showing off her cinnamon roll, dripping with flavor, she shared a video of the chef hard at work.

‘Finally here in Sydney!! They open at 10am on January 7th, this Saturday! Ready to run in?’.

And her followers were thrilled.

The cinnamon rolls have been called “the best ever” on social media

Chefs make a new batch every 30 minutes – Jules is pictured at the store opening media preview

“Oh, thank God,” one woman said.

While others said they walked past hoping it was open and find the wait ‘torturous’.

“Soooo sweet and yummy nothing else nice,” said another.

The grand opening on Saturday includes a lion dance at 9:30am, before the doors open to the general public for the first time.