The world is starting to hate the Fed

A French leader once called the dollar America’s “exorbitant privilege.” Today’s world could opt for more blunt language. Vector of pain, anyone? Green monster?

Whatever we call it, the victims of the strong dollar have one culprit in mind: the Federal Reserve. Even Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, joins in. This week, he warned that the Fed was exporting recession in the same way the euro crisis was imposed by post-2008 German regulations. Much of the world now threatens to become Greece.

Such finger-pointing is usually unfair to the Fed. The US central bank clung to its “team temporary” denial of inflation for too long and is thus quickly tightening to restore its credibility. But it just follows the rules. It is hard enough to achieve full employment in the US with low inflation. Adding the welfare of foreigners to his mandate would make the work cripplingly complex. The Fed is nevertheless the engine of the global contraction. Monetary pain is America’s fastest growing export.

The great unknown is who will pick up the pieces. Here, as the world’s leading power, the US is often prone to neglect. In today’s so-called polycrisis world, it also runs the risk of missing an opportunity to restore the American brand. The Fed has one tool: monetary policy. Higher US interest rates are spreading at pandemic speed.

As a whole, the US has many options. One such lever is the Bretton Woods institutions – the IMF and the World Bank, which are holding their annual meetings in Washington this week. The question is whether the US will cushion the blow to developing countries as debt service costs are skyrocketing.

History tells President Joe Biden which road not to take. The last period of sharp tightening of the Fed began in the late 1970s under Paul Volcker. Higher US tariffs helped trigger much deeper recessions in the south of the world. Africa and Latin America both suffered a lost decade of growth, compounded by the IMF’s punitive bailout terms. Structural adjustment was a cure worse than the disease. The 1970s were awash with recycled OPEC capital that made dollar borrowing difficult to resist. The Fed’s quantitative easing has had the same effect over the past decade.

It’s little consolation that inflation is less rampant today than it was 40 years ago. In some ways, emerging markets have it worse this time around. Africa was not responsible for the pandemic or the war in Ukraine. The first is undoing years of human development gains. The second has unleashed a wave of food and energy inflation.

Now the Fed is adding a potential debt service crisis to the cocktail. These upheavals did not originate in the global south, but the costs will mainly be borne there. Not to mention climate change, which is also hardest in those parts of the world least responsible for it.

Biden has so far found little bandwidth to address these challenges. He had the opportunity to make American vaccine technology available to developing countries. In fact, he initially vowed to suspend Covid vaccine patents. That now seems an empty gesture, as his government has not followed up on it.

As a result, a third of the world’s population has not yet had a single vaccine, while most Westerners have had at least two, some even five. Had the US taken a stronger lead, inflation-inducing supply bottlenecks would not have been so chronic.

Biden’s $1.9 trillion bailout — the US bailout — fueled an inflationary fire that continues to haunt Democrats. If they lose control of Congress next month, that bill will be partly to blame. The same goes for the roughly half a trillion dollars in student loan waivers he announced in August.

But again, the rest of the world is feeling the brunt of imported austerity. The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Not for the first time, forward-thinking steps to help underprivileged Americans are regressive for the world’s underprivileged.

The Fed has earned some of the resentment it gets. It should have responded to inflation sooner, which would have meant a less punitive response. It’s not that inflation was hard to spot. In that regard, Jay Powell, the Fed chairman, deserves some blame.

But America’s great shortcoming is political, not technocratic. The global face of the problem is the mighty dollar, but the root causes are deeper. The US may be oblivious to the spillover effects of what it’s doing at home at great times, often coming back to bite it. Call it exorbitant indifference.

