The World Cup Dream: Brazil

The stories of Antony and two other Brazilian footballers chasing their dream of playing at the 2022 World Cup.

Every footballer’s dream is to play for his country, especially in the World Cup.

This film features three players from Brazil: Antony dos Santos, Reinier Jesus and Lucas Sena.

All three praise their parents for allowing them to follow their passion for football, but their journeys soon diverge.

Antony and Jesus reach major European clubs, but Sena struggles to get a contract in Brazil and is injured for months. The star is Antony, who signs with Ajax and then makes his debut for Brazil. But will he be selected for the World Cup?

