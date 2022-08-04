The wonderful Welsh hotel so far off the beaten track it feels like it’s in another time zone 

Ten miles of small winding streets separate Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog from the noise and stress of the modern world.

These single-track roads meander and scramble over roller coaster hills and require frequent reversing to allow oncoming vehicles to pass. It’s clunky, but it feels like you’re moving to a different time zone. In some ways you are.

Former Prime Minister Lloyd George called this valley ‘a little piece of heaven, fallen to earth’. And its deep green curves have lured Welsh poets over the years, earning it the nickname The Valley of the Poets.

Idyllic: The Hand is located in the Welsh village of Llanarmon (above). “There’s a church, a phone booth, and a handful of houses. So you wouldn’t expect to find an award-winning, sophisticated hotel,” writes Simon Heptinstall

According to Simon, The Hand offers a rare mix – fine cuisine amid authentic muddy landscape

When I finally reached the hamlet I checked the map again because it is so small. There is a church, a telephone box and a handful of houses. So you wouldn’t expect to find an award-winning, sophisticated hotel.

The Hand offers a rare mix – fine cuisine amid an authentic muddy landscape. Is there food elsewhere that is on the Michelin list and a pool table?

This quirky combination reflects the colorful character of owner Jonathan Greatorex, who is also a consumer rights advocate, photographer, musician and pilot.

Above is the hot tub in the hotel garden. The ‘deep green curves’ of the surrounding valley have lured ‘Poets from Wales’ over the years, earning it the nickname The Valley of the Poets,” reveals Simon

Guests can book in-room spa treatments during their stay. Above is one of the 16 available bedrooms

It’s still an old village pub with Welsh-speaking farmers in the homely bar, but it also attracts guests fleeing distant towns.

They book a foodie break, but many join in the rural pursuits offered by the hotel, such as shooting, fishing and horseback riding.

During my visit, two women on horseback arrived for lunch, with riding hats on their table, right next to a smart couple pulling into a supercar.

Heavenly: The hotel’s chef, Grant Mulholland, wins awards for food consisting of roast lamb with parsnips and smoked cheddar puree, and sea bass with samphire and lobster sauce. Upstairs is the dining room with oak beams

Simon discovers The Hand is still an old village pub with Welsh speaking farmers in the homely bar (above)

“The Hand is the best destination for dining,” says Simon. Above a culinary delight from the kitchen

Hikers can explore from the doorstep. The best trails lead to the adjacent Berwyn Mountains, which are gentle but offer spectacular views. Just down the lanes is Pistyll Rhaeadr, the highest waterfall in Wales.

Four ‘superior’ rooms at the front of the hotel are part of the old farmhouse and look out onto lanes with tractors passing by. Nine rooms at the back are smaller, but overlook a glorious hill. Three rooms in a converted annex are dog friendly.

There is a hot tub and sauna in the garden and spa treatments can be booked in your room.

The Hand is the best destination for dining. Chef Grant Mulholland came here 18 years ago to escape the rat race.

He’s still here, writing a cookbook and winning awards for food that includes roast lamb with parsnips and smoked cheddar puree, and sea bass with samphire and lobster sauce.

The hotel’s stake comes from the nearby National Trust Powis Castle Estate (pictured)

The hotel’s best walking routes lead to the adjacent Berwyn Mountains, which are gentle but offer spectacular views, Simon reveals. Above is the view from the highest peak in the range, Cadair Berwyn

Guests at The Hand can explore nearby Pistyll Rhaeadr (above), the highest waterfall in Wales.

Ingredients are mostly supplied from local farms, while game is sourced from the National Trust’s nearby Powis Castle Estate.

Choose to eat under tall oak beams and hunting trophies in the dining room or outside, watching red kites chased by towers.

Enjoy local bacon, eggs and homemade marmalade for breakfast.

But watch out for the hearty porridge served with a splash of whiskey when you’re driving later.