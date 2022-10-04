The Wonder trailer: Florence Pugh travels to examine a girl hasn’t eaten for FOUR months

The first trailer of Florence Pugh’s The Wonder shows the dramatic story of a nurse who examined an 11-year-old girl who claimed she hadn’t eaten in months.

English nurse Lib Wright (Florence) is called to the Irish Midlands by a devoted community to examine a young girl.

The two-week investigation is on an 11-year-old girl named Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy), who claims she has not eaten in four months.

Anna miraculously claims to survive on “manna from heaven,” referring to food that God gave to the Israelites in the Exodus.

A first look at the epic reveals how Lib was shut out by the community. A villager tells Lib, “It’s not your job to question us. You’re just here to watch.’

She is ordered by village officials to watch the girl eight hours a day, along with a nun who will also work on watch.

At the end of the watch, they each receive “separate testimony” of their findings about young Anna.

The people in the village seem to have different opinions about the girl, as one person describes her as an ‘actress’ while another thinks she is ‘chosen’.

Set in 1861 – 13 years after the Great Famine – the story is adapted by Room’s bestselling author Emma Donoghue.

The novel is inspired by true stories about the phenomenon Fasting Girls, a number of young Victorian-era girls, mostly pre-adolescent, who claimed to be able to survive indefinitely without food.

As Anna’s health deteriorates rapidly, Lib is determined to uncover the truth and challenge the faith of a community that would rather continue to believe.

The film is an adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s bestseller and is inspired by true stories of the ‘Fasting Girls’ phenomenon.

Florence stars alongside Tom Burke, Kila Lord Cassidy, Elaine Cassidy, Niamh Algar, Toby Jones and Ciarán Hinds.

The screenplay was co-written by Lelio and Donoghue along with Alice Birch.

The Wonder will have its Headline Gala premiere at the London Film Festival, following its critically acclaimed debut at Telluride Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and San Sebastian Film Festival.

Following the London Film Festival Gala premiere, the film will hit select UK cinemas on November 2nd and on Netflix worldwide on November 16th.

