The woman who had her home destroyed by actress Anne Heche is identified

A Los Angeles woman lost a “lifetime of possessions” after actress Anne Heche drove into her home in her car, causing a fire that nearly killed both women.

A GoFundMe page set up for Lynne Mishele raised nearly $45,000 in one day. According to that page, Mishele, who is referred to as a “nice and generous person,” “barely escaped physical injury” after the crash.

The fire caused by the crash took 59 firefighters more than an hour to extinguish. Heche was rushed to a local hospital where she was intubated and treated for burns. She is listed as in stable condition.

The crowdfunding page says Mishele’s house was “immediately marked in red.” Just minutes before Heche stepped into the nearly 70-year-old home, the ‘Donnie Brasco’ star was pictured after crashing into a garage on the same street.

Shortly before Mishele’s house is destroyed, Heche’s blue Mini Cooper is shown on a doorbell camera racing at 90 miles per hour past a house along South Walgrove Avenue in the Mar Vista neighborhood.

Mishele’s home is located at 1766 South Walgrove Avenue, about 15 miles from Heche’s home in the Eastern Columbia Lofts Building in the Broadway Theater District of downtown Los Angeles.

The goal of the GoFundMe page is $100,000. The page was set up by her neighbors John and Jennifer Durand.

The blurb on the page reads: ‘Lynne lives with her beautiful puppies Bree and Rueban, and turtle Marley at Mar Vista’s home which was destroyed this week by a car that sped into the home at high speed and caught fire. .’

“More disturbingly, Lynne has lost her entire life of belongings, mementos, all of her business equipment, including her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing and basic necessities, and all household items.

“With the help of the fire department, she was able to retrieve some damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone.’

Mishele’s neighbor Lynne Bernstein told… People Magazine that her boyfriend was “extremely lucky” to survive. She added, “Just like the dogs and her turtle.”

A neighbor described Mishele’s initial reaction to the crash, saying: “I don’t think she understood what was going on. She said, ‘What happened? What happened?”

Bernstein said Mishele was in a different part of the house than where the crash happened.

Bernstein also said Heche’s car went “almost all the way through” the house and went up in flames “almost immediately.”

According to her LinkedIn page, Mishele is the founder of Creative Organization, a company that helps organize “your home, your office and your life. We help you simplify everything!’

She describes herself as an ‘Effective organizing professional with expertise in approaching organizational issues creatively. An innovative organizer with a proven track record in setting up successful systems for each individual customer.’

Mishele says on her LinkedIn page that she founded the company in 1993. Before that, she worked as a travel director at Citigroup and as a marketing associate for Sony Pictures.

The entrepreneur is a graduate of the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York.

Mishele regularly posts self-help videos on her Instagram page. A few days before the accident that destroyed her home, she posted a video entitled, “Leave no burden on your loved ones.”

In the video, she encouraged her followers not to leave items to loved ones after their death without first asking them if they want the items.

In 2015, one of Mishele’s closest friends, JT Codd, was murdered along with his wife and their unborn child in Asheville, North Carolina, in what the local district attorney called one of the “most disturbing murders in Buncombe County history.” CBS News reported at the time.

Codd was murdered along with his wife, Cristie Codd, who had appeared on Robert Jason Owens’ show ‘Food Network Star’. Owens killed the two when he accidentally hit them with his car as the trio tried to get it out of a ditch.

Afraid at the prospect of going to jail, prosecutors said Owens destroyed the couple’s bodies in a wood stove and then sold their belongings.

He was identified as a suspect by witnesses and admitted to the crime in 2017. Owens was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the crime.

Mishele, who regularly posts about missing Codd on her Facebook page, told People Magazine at the time of his death the couple grew up together in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and later moved to California.

She said, “JT was an advocate for every underdog. He really took care of everyone that other people didn’t want to watch.’ Cristie Codd was five months pregnant at the time of her death.