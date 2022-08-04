The woman who almost died from an orgasm: Aorta started leaking during climax with husband

A woman nearly died of orgasm, medics have revealed in a new case report.

The ‘pop’ she felt in her chest during sex turned out to be a life-threatening injury to her main artery.

The unidentified 45-year-old had sex with her husband with her legs ‘pressed to her chest’.

She felt the strange popping sensation as she climaxed, accompanied by a sudden stabbing pain near her heart.

Tests taken when she arrived at her local Mississippi hospital revealed her blood pressure to be 220/140 mmHg.

Doctors found a leak in her aorta, the largest artery that carries blood through the body, measuring more than an inch in diameter.

Her condition, known medically as aortic intramural hematoma, can lead to a complete tear of the aorta if left untreated, killing up to 40 percent of patients immediately.

It occurs in an area of ​​the aorta that has weakened over time, which may be due to high blood pressure.

High-intensity weightlifting is already a known risk factor because of the extra pressure on blood vessels.

Doctors who treated her claim that the “shear stress” of sex can also leave a weakened aorta vulnerable to leaking.

She was discharged three days after receiving blood pressure-lowering drugs.

But medics at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg warned that the bizarre cause of her problem could have meant she wasn’t diagnosed soon enough to avoid long-term complications.

The woman’s case was reported in the American Journal of Case Reports.

At the time of the injury, her back became hot and she felt a tightening in her chest, causing her to panic and become nauseous.

The women, who were not named, rushed to the hospital, where she told doctors her pain level was 10 out of 10.

She was given morphine and fentanyl to ease her pain.

dr. William Bryan Bishop III and the team asked her about her medical history, which showed she had smoked for nearly 20 years.

A complete tear — known as aortic dissection — is incredibly rare, with only five to 30 cases per million people per year. It is more common in men aged 60 and older.

Emergency physicians quickly consulted the surgery team, who decided it was better to treat her with medication first.

She didn’t have to go under the knife, which is usually reserved for when the leak is closer to the heart.

The team said the woman’s rare case could help doctors treat similar patients in the future.

De wrote: ‘An aortic intramural hematoma in a 45-year-old woman during intercourse, as seen in the patient in our case, is not a commonly reported event.

“Understanding the physiological changes and stress of intercourse and how it affects hemodynamics may help predict adverse outcomes in patients with pre-existing cardiovascular risk factors.”