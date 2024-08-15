The woman in Latrell Mitchell’s white powder photo sparks shocking new claims about what happened the night the image was taken, as the NRL issues a five-day ultimatum to the Rabbitohs star

On Thursday, the NRL Integrity Unit served the fullback with a Notice of Breach

Brown posted who he thinks sent the Mitchell image

The woman pictured in Latrell Mitchell’s white powder photo has made fresh claims about what happened on the night the image of the NRL star was taken from a Dubbo hotel room.

This comes after the South Sydney full-back was served with a Notice of Breach on Thursday afternoon, alleging a breach of the NRL Code of Conduct following an investigation by the NRL Integrity Unit this week.

“The details of the Notice of Breach are that Mitchell appeared in footage, which emerged publicly on August 12, 2024, that showed him acting in a manner that has brought the game into disrepute,” a statement read.

Mitchell has five business days to respond to the Notice of Default.

Regarding the now infamous image of Mitchell, Amy Brown, the woman in the hotel room, posted a status update on Facebook Earlier this week, it was revealed that she was the other person in the photo.

Brown also admitted that he “likes to have a bit of fun and do drugs when I’m out… there’s no shame in it.”

Dubbo residents have since accused Brown of leaking Mitchell’s photo to the media and on Thursday he gave his version of events while protesting his innocence.

“The reason I did this (he confirms his identity in the image) is because everyone is accusing me of doing something wrong,” Brown responded to another Facebook user.

Brown posted a response on Facebook claiming that she is “still being criticized” on social media before revealing who she believes sent the photo.

‘My so-called friend posted a picture of me and it fell into the wrong hands.

‘I have every right to write this status but still I get criticized… all I did was go to a motel where my friend was because she called me after a night of partying, I was there for no more than an hour and left.

‘Everyone is blaming the wrong person here.’

Brown went on to reveal who he believes sent the photo of Mitchell on Snapchat, before adding that his personal intention is to “clear my name.”

“I know what I did and what I didn’t do,” he concluded.

Following the image appearing to show Mitchell leaning over white powder on a table and holding his left hand over his face, the Rabbitohs reported the photo to the NRL Integrity Unit.

Daily Mail Australia is not suggesting the white substance is an illicit drug.

The NRL questioned Mitchell about the image on Tuesday by phone as he remains sidelined with a foot injury that could see him miss the rest of the season.

Latrell Mitchell has kept a low profile in the wake of the scandal that has rocked rugby league.

Meanwhile, as Brown defended himself against accusations that he leaked the image using Apple’s AirDrop feature, which allows users to send items to other devices, he made the threat in a Facebook exchange with another woman on Wednesday.

The woman who received the threat, Kerri Cochrane, mother of Cronulla Sharks star Braydon Trindall, has also been charged with distributing the image.

She also denied any involvement.

“I’m not going to sit back and lie about anything,” Brown wrote on Facebook.

“I was shown the photo on Sunday during the football match. Until then I didn’t even know it existed. I didn’t even know how to do an airdrop.

“But one thing I do know: next time I see you, I’m dropping you.”

Mitchell has kept a low profile since the photo circulated online, but his adviser Matt Rose revealed the football star’s mental state.

“Latrell is fine,” he said on Tuesday. “Yeah, I mean, at this stage, under NRL rules, he can’t make any comment.

‘Have you had a chance to actually speak to the integrity unit to explain yourself?

“All of that is happening right now. Once it’s finished, he’ll be able to talk to you.”