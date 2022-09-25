The Witcher’s third season won’t be until summer 2023

Freya Allan as Ciri. | Netflix

When Netflix announced a third season at Tudum last year The Witcher was already underway, there was some hope that perhaps, very maybe Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia would be back on our screens in time to slay demons for the upcoming holiday season. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case, and it will be a while, but not particularly long.

Although there were no new images of The WitcherShown in the third season at this year’s Tudum presentation, Cavill and co-stars Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan made brief appearances to share a teaser art and to announce that the series will return in 2023.

At first glance, there isn’t much to like from the teaser art, which features the wolf, swallow, and obsidian star symbols associated with Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefir in Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher. But the way Geralt’s wolf medallion – a powerful magical tool – is broken into art could be a nod to how Geralt’s original medallion is destroyed in The Swallow’s Towerthe fourth novel in Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher Saga.

Netflix’s series, CD Projekt Red’s video games, and Sapkowski’s novels are all very different beasts. But it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see a rather significant moment of the source material being one of the… the witchThe big season 3 plot points to when it will return sometime next summer.