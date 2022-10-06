The winners of the Royal Meteorological Society's Weather Photographer of the Year 2022 announced

Advertising

The 2022 Weather Photographer of the Year winners have been announced, with breathtaking images of brutal storms and cascading frozen waterfalls taking the top prizes.

From a shortlist of 22 images selected from entries representing 119 countries, Christopher Ison’s ‘Storm Eunice’ was selected as the overall winner of the Royal Meteorological Society’s prestigious competition.

The photograph led to a celebration of talented photographers of all ages from around the world who captured weather and climate in their most vivid forms.

Ison’s spectacular photograph was taken in Newhaven, East Sussex in February as Storm Eunice hit the UK.

Second prize went to Zhenhuan Zhou’s ‘Frozen’ for his breathtaking image of Niagara Falls

Ison said she realized the storm would hit at the same time high tide would begin crashing against the harbor wall. The talented photographer was well rewarded for his efforts in battling the storm with an incredible image that captured the brutality of the water.

‘When the storm was predicted and it carried the first ever red warning for the south coast, I knew I had to find somewhere to record it – this was going to be big!’ he said.

‘I arrived reasonably early to find many photographers already drenched in rain and seawater standing very close to the harbor wall. I decided to go to higher ground and a little further away with my back to the weather. I was rewarded with a set of pictures I’m very proud of.’

Ison also said the judges loved that his photography captured the power of nature and ‘reminds us how small and insignificant we are’

‘It conveys the dramatic movement and power of the sea together with the resistance of a man-made building. The detail of the giant wave with face-like structures coming in from the water gives it an almost mystical feel,” he said.

Third place goes to Emili Vilamala Benitos for ‘Ghost Under the Cliff’. He took the amazing photo on the cliff at Tavertet in Barcelona, ​​Spain

The award for young weather photographer of the year 2022 went to 17-year-old Eris Pil for his photograph ‘Mamatus Sunset’

The Young Weather Photographer of the Year 2022 was awarded to Eris Pil from Pennsylvania in the USA, who just turned 17 this week. The young photographer captured the astonishing image on an iPhone.

Eris said: ‘The sky was completely lit up in a way I’d never seen before, like these beautiful backlit watercolor clouds showing these spectacular mammatus clouds overhead. I love mammatu’s clouds; it was the first time I had ever witnessed them. I hope I get the chance to see them again.’

The shortlisted images were also put to a public vote, with almost 5,500 votes cast for the 22 finalists from 15 countries. The public favorite was ~Departing Storm Over Bembridge Lifeboat Station’ by Jamie Russell from the Isle of Wight.

Jamie had been chasing showers and storms from west to east across the island in an attempt to catch some of the incredible rainbows. He reached Bembridge when the last shower passed and in a panic waded in waist-deep water, fully clothed, just to compose this scene.

Shreya Nair’s ‘Tyndall Effect’ was runner-up for Young Weather Photographer of the Year for the photo taken in their backyard in India

With everyone now able to take amazing photos with the phone in their pocket, the mobile phone category has become highly contested.

The judges said they had no doubt that the mobile phone winner would be Aung Chan Thar from Myanmar with ‘Sunset’.

After a cloudy and rainy evening, the sun emerged through the clouds and fog just in time for Aung to take this beautiful sunset photo.

Aung said: ‘Because of the sun, the pagoda became brighter. The judges commented that the way the quality of the light affects the atmosphere is just lovely and the metallic golds and yellows carry beautifully into the sky. The rising mists enhance the atmosphere around the road and the golden globe structure in the foreground. The sun disappearing behind the clouds also seems to form an interesting planetary relationship with the globe, which adds to this late evening scene.

Mobile phone winner Aung Chan Thar took his photo ‘Sunset’ on a cloudy and rainy evening in Myanmar