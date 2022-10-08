‘The Winchesters’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the ‘Supernatural’ Prequel

After a breathtaking run of 15 long years, The CW’s supernatural concluded its journey with heartfelt and tearful farewells in the fall of 2020. The longest-running fantasy show, however, had a few more stories to tell, most notably what happened before Sam (Jared Padaleckic) and Deans (Jensen Ackles) father went hunting? What was the origin of the Winchesters and how did the whole storyline go from? supernatural come to be? All these questions will come to rest in the coming time supernatural precursor, The Winchestersa loving tribute to the fans who can’t get enough of the infamous family of fighters, courtesy of Jensen and Daniel Ackles.





supernatural spin-offs have been in talks for quite some time. In 2014, Supernatural: Bloodlines was scrapped early in development at The CW. Something similar happened with another promising concept, Quirky Sisters, which was canceled in 2017 after two years of development before there was even a pilot episode. The news of rejected spin-offs deeply disappointed fans, until The Winchesters received the green flag and became the first supernatural spin-off show to officially receive a serial order.

An idea Jensen and Danneel Ackles came up with during the 2020 pandemic lockdown, The Winchesters tail in the history of the Winchester family, in particular, John and Mary Winchester, the parents of everyone’s beloved hunter brothers, Sam and Dean. While they weren’t physically present during most of the original series, their influence is present in virtually all of the storylines. There have been several hints at the origins of the hunting family, from the mysterious Men of Letters to Mary’s own history as a hunter, but never got a good grasp of how they got into this life-threatening industry. The Winchesters will expand our knowledge of John and Mary’s humble and violent beginnings and possibly glimpse further into the Winchester family tree.

The Winchesters Season 1 has already been filmedThat’s why it’s high time we prepared for the return of our favorite family of demon-slaying, vampire-slashing monster hunters. Let’s take a quick look at everything we know so far about the coming supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters.

The official trailer for The Winchesters was released on May 19, 2022, although it has since been removed from The CW’s official YouTube. The clip opens with a story by Dean Winchester himself, who takes notes as he leans over the family’s famous 1967 Chevrolet Impala, wondering about his parents and how they must have gotten together. The trailer also features several callbacks to the original series, including the arcane Men of Letters, and Mary contemplating a fighter’s family business. They are joined by two more young fighters, who were absent from the original series, in a quest involving vampires, werewolves and demons, well known to fans of the popular CW franchise. The story shown in the trailer may seem a little different from what fans remember from supernatural, which we will discuss in the next section. We also have another trailer for the show in August 2022 (shown above). This was followed by another another trailer released on Sept 13. A number of clips and teasers have also been released for the series, including those about John, Mary, their romance and the early days of their story, as well as a explanation about the Men of Letters. Watch the latest trailer here:

What is the Winchesters all about?

supernatural fans are quite familiar with who the Winchesters are. In the parent show, they have been portrayed as humanity’s last line of defense, those who control the balance between good and evil, mere mortals who regularly wrestle with demonic and sometimes divine entities. However, all their knowledge, skills and fighting spirit were passed on to them as they inherited their family legacy, albeit in an indirect way as they discovered during the events of supernatural. So what was this legacy?

The Winchesters looks into the life of John Winchester and Mary Campbell, the parents of Sam and Dean, and how these two very different individuals come together to set the path for their children. Set in 1972, the trailer features a young John, played by Drake Rodger, returning from the Vietnam War, stunned by the purpose of his life and the mystery surrounding his father’s mysterious disappearance. His chance meeting with Mary Campbell, played by Meg Donnellychanges his perception of the known world, as he comically tries to “help” her in a battle with a demon.

Mary has her own problems to deal with and rethinks her job as a hunter after the death of a close friend. However, she is pulled back into her role when her own father goes missing. The “missing dad” phenomenon brings the two protagonists together, something that also forced Sam and Dean to work together at the beginning of supernatural. However, one can complain about the inconsistency of this storyline with the supernatural canon, where Mary initially disliked John until they were hit by a cupid’s arrow (quite literally), and John knew nothing about hunting until Mary’s death at the beginning of supernatural. These can be found later in . are being explained The Winchestersthrough a memory-erasing scene by an angel, a deal with a demon, or time travel as we are aware of the various universes and timelines that already exist in the supernatural universe. Given the nature of the show, anything is possible!

Season 1 of The Winchesters wrapped up shooting in New Orleans according to Danneel Ackles’ Instagram. The first trailer revealed that the first season of The Winchesters will arrive in the fall of 2022. Since then we have confirmation that the series will premiere on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 on The CW. According to the network’s full lineup for Fall 2022, all episodes of The Winchesters airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

The Winchesters was created by Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel. After closely following the tradition of supernatural themselves, the pair bring the story of Sam and Dean’s mother and father to the screen, with the blessings of the original creator of supernatural, Eric Kripkewho is currently working on the boys. While Ackles reprises his role as Dean and serves as the narrator of the series, they both serve as executive producer in addition to writer Robbie Thompson (supernatural) and Glen Winterthe last of whom directed the Winchesters pilot episode.

Although Jared Padalecki is mostly silent about his involvement in the project, as he was kept in limbo in its early stages, Misha Collins and Ruth Connell both have teased their return to the franchise. Hopefully we’ll see Sam in the series too, because that wouldn’t be the show for real The Winchesters without him.

Meg Donnelly plays a young Mary Campbell, the brothers’ mother, who at age 19 contemplates leaving the family business and living a peaceful life, until her fateful encounter with John and the subsequent disappearance of her father. Drake Rodger plays a youthful John Winchester, the father of Sam and Dean, whose path Mary crosses on his quest to learn more about his missing father and the secrecy surrounding Winchester’s legacy.

Bianca Kajlich plays Millie Winchester, the mother of John, who tries to protect her son from the dangers of the supernatural world and hides the true heritage of the family. But she knows that nothing she does will stop John from going after his long-lost father. Nida Khurshid appears as Latika Desai, a brilliant fighter-in-training who accompanies Mary and John in their search for answers about their missing fathers. Jojo Fleites plays Carlos Cervantez, a confident born fighter. He is the much-needed comic relief that the team desperately needs in difficult situations. Demetria McKinney plays Ada Monroe, a bookstore owner with a penchant for the occult, who will be the primary source of supplies for the young hunters as they make their way through the supernatural. Jane the Virgin‘s Bridget Regan has also been cast in the series, reportedly in a recurring role as Rockin’ Roxy, an up and coming DJ.