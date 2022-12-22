The White Lotus’s Haley Lu Richardson pokes fun at her dress sense

Her character’s “ugly” Gen-Z wardrobe was mocked in the final season of The White Lotus with her collection of bucket hats, ’90s cropped T-shirts and clashing prints.

But Haley Lu Richardson, 27, has seen the funny side, telling fans that some of the items worn actually came from her own wardrobe.

And to further make fun of the situation, Haley shared a playful photo of herself on Instagram Stories on Wednesday wearing a bucket hat, cropped 90s T-shirt and khaki pants.

‘It is with a heavy heart that I can confirm that I dress identically to Portia in real life’: Haley Lu Richardson of The White Lotus has shared a photo of herself wearing a 1990s bucket hat and T-shirt after the ‘ugly Her character’s Gen-Z wardrobe was mocked

With a big smile on her face she wrote: ‘It is with a heavy heart that I can confirm that I dress identically to Portia in real life’.

However, despite her words, she looked very beautiful in her ensemble.

Haley recently revealed that some of the bold Gen-Z outfits actually came from her own wardrobe — though she admits some of the looks are “off.”

‘It’s a happy ending because Portia left all her clothes behind’: Fans of The White Lotus have gone WILD over the character’s ‘garbage’ Gen-Z wardrobe from the second season

Mix and match: Haley Lu Richardson, who plays Portia, has since admitted that some of the looks come from her own wardrobe, from bucket hats to chunky sandals and clashing prints.

The finale saw multiple deaths, sex, scams, unfortunate slips and a host of dead bodies – with Portia given one last chance to escape after discovering that her love interest Jack, played by Leo Woodall, 26, was not who he seemed.

But from that swan-patterned waistcoat to her chunky sandals or THAT scarf and sunglasses combo, it’s fair to say that not all viewers didn’t like Portia’s style — and they were very candid about it.

One viewer wrote, “The White Lotus finale counts as a happy ending because Portia left all her clothes behind.”

Vintage prints: Haley said this 2000s face print top was actually a dress sewn into a top because the dress version didn’t fit her

Haley said, “The thing with Portia is you kind of take cute clothes, and then you put it together so it just sort of looks like that.” Looks a bit messy and chaotic and that’s why we love her’

Is there a need? One of Portia’s final scenes shows her trying to lay low at the airport in sunglasses, a bold top and a headscarf.

Why choose a color? Others weren’t so sure about the blue patterned skirt she wore with a contrasting green top

Polarizing: this combination of bandeau top and matching pants was a bit more popular with viewers

While sharing a series of memes, others wrote, “Her wardrobe looks like the garbage bag of clothes I wore in 1995 that Goodwill didn’t make it to.”

“Unfortunately, her last scarf-on-hat catastrophe look rivaled the whole bag of bad clothes.”

“Real MVP is Jack for leaving Portia at the airport without her luggage.”

On Monday, Haley herself was interviewed about her outfits for the Today to show.

Haley recently said, “Personally, I’d wear that top, that early 2000s top with all the faces on it” as she waded over Portia’s polarizing looks

‘WHAT’S SHE WEARING?’ Fans of the show flocked to share their thoughts and hilarious memes about Portia’s ensembles

She said, “I’m afraid to say this because everyone thinks Portia’s clothes are ugly, but there were definitely some pieces that I put in there.

“My jean shorts that I wear, my little Levi’s cut are actually mine. You know, if you find a pair of vintage Levi shorts that fit well, just stick with them.

“I have safety pin earrings that I wore, but my favorite thing — personally I would wear that top, that early 2000s top with all the faces on it.

‘I would wear that. That was actually a dress, but the dress version kind of looked bad on me, so we cut and sewed it and made it into a little top to mix it up a bit.

“The thing with Portia is you kind of take cute clothes, and then you put it together so it just sort of looks. Looks a bit messy and chaotic and that’s why we love her.’