The White Lotus lovers Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy beam during double date in NYC

White Lotus lovers Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy shined during their double date with Will Edgerton and Millie Kent at a bar in Manhattan’s East Village on Tuesday night.

The 28-year-old Englishman wore a black puffer jacket from The North Face with sweatpants, while the 34-year-old Massachusetts native sported a brown leather biker jacket with blue jeans.

Edgerton later published a Instatory from inside the Smalls Jazz Club in Greenwich Village, the same neighborhood where the four had dinner together.

The SAG Award-winning couple originally met in February 2022 on the Sicily set of Mike White’s drama anthology series, in which they played Daphne, the housewife wife of Cameron Sullivan (Theo James), and Quentin’s (Tom Hollander) cheeky nephew, Jack.

Meghann finally went Instagram Official with Leo on February 20 while he shared intimate snapshots of them from ‘That’s Amore’ dating back to September 2022.

Woodall and Fahy were first photographed packing on the PDA during a November 2023 outing to New York City in a photo captured by MY! News.

On January 15, Andrew Woodall’s nepo-baby affectionately hugged the Emmy-nominated actress during Max’s post-Emmy reception at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

Meghann then publicly flirted with Leo on March 5. commenting on his BTS Instagram post: ‘I’ll say it again Leo for president.’

Woodall sheepishly replied, “Oh, go on then.”

The One Day hunk publicly flirted with Fahy on September 6 for commenting in her Marie Claire fashion article, “Mom, I did it,” and she responded, “@leowoodall the 4 u’s.”

On December 5, UK audiences will be able to see the wonderful couple as Jackie Dennon in Caroline Lindy’s romantic horror comedy Your Monster alongside Melissa Barrera, Tommy Dewey, Edmund Donovan and Kayla Foster.

Meghann will play Teresa in Jon Gunn’s long-delayed autism drama The Unbreakable Boy, which finally hits US and UK cinemas on February 21.

The Lionsgate film, based on a true story, also stars Zachary Levi, Jacob Laval, Peter Facinelli and Patricia Heaton.

Fahy will also play widowed mother Violet in Christopher Landon’s stalking thriller Drop, which hits U.S. theaters April 11 from Universal Pictures.

The One Day heartthrob will play math grad student Edward Brooks in Steve Thompson’s eight-episode thriller Prime Target, premiering January 22 on Apple TV+.

And in July, the former soap star signed on to play Devon in Molly Smith Metzler’s dark comedy series Sirens for Netflix alongside Julianne Moore and Milly Alcock.

Meanwhile, Leo will play Edward Brooks, a math graduate student, in Steve Thompson’s eight-episode conspiracy thriller Prime Target, premiering January 22 on Apple TV+.

Woodall will also play Renée Zellweger’s on-screen toymaker Roxster McDuff in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which airs on Peacock in the US on February 13 and hits UK cinemas on February 14.

Michael Morris’ romantic comedy quartet also stars Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Isla Fisher.

Other upcoming projects from the Loewe brand ambassador include James Vanderbilt’s historical drama Nuremberg, Daniel Roher’s crime thriller Tuner and Taron Lexton’s long-delayed sci-fi film Nomad.