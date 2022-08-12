The White House is doing everything it can to keep quiet about the FBI’s search for Mar-a-Lago.

In the days since the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, the private club and home of former President Donald J. Trump in Florida, the White House has made it a point to keep quiet.

President Biden was not notified of the search Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said this week. And a White House official said Mr. Biden had received no warning that Attorney General Merrick B. Garland would speak with reporters on Thursday, when he announced the Justice Department’s intention to unseal the search warrant.

The White House’s approach is part of a concerted effort to ensure the law enforcement operation is not viewed as partisan.