The White House claims that talking too much about the border could help SMOKEHOLDERS

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre chided reporters Tuesday that spreading “misinformation” across the border could help smugglers carrying migrants into the US

She was asked to comment on a jump in border crossings, with 6,000-7,000 people crossing the southern border each day amid uncertainty over the future of Title 42 border policies.

“And we have to be very careful here about how we talk about this because if we talk about it in a way that’s misinformation, it helps the smugglers and so these are the issues that the president has taken incredibly seriously,” she told Fox . News correspondent Peter Doocy. She did not specify exactly what misinformation she was referring to.

She spoke of the government’s efforts to cope with the influx of migrants – and what she repeatedly called “irregular migration” amid a major deployment of border guards on the southern border. It came on a day when New York City Mayor Eric Adams took aim at Colorado Democratic Governor Jared Polis over an “unfair” scheme to send migrants to New York.

Biden “has taken historic actions that no other president has been able to do when you consider the 23,000 agents he has been able to deploy to resolve the issue.”

She called on Republicans to “think about the smugglers actually crafting a plan to deal with the smugglers.”

Her comments come after Republicans vowed to investigate the administration’s immigration policies following weeks of a spike in border crossings amid a lawsuit over Trump-era policies that allow asylum seekers to be rejected on the grounds of COVID emergencies.

Those probes won’t take effect until the GOP-led Congress can organize itself, amid internal turmoil over who should be elected as Speaker of the House.

New York Mayor Eric Adams called immigration “This is a Biden issue” that needs to be addressed

Adams rejected an attempt by governors to ship immigrants from border states to New York and other cities

President Biden will visit Mexico City next week

The border crisis has received more attention in the mainstream media, and New York Mayor Eric Adams reprimanded the administration after Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott attempted to transport migrants and drop them off in New York City. York, Washington and other northern cities.

“This is a Biden issue, a Democrat issue that people like you are dealing with right now. To be specific and fair, that’s just the truth,” he said on WABC on Tuesday, Fox news reported.

“Well, as we think about immigration reform, we also need the help of Congress,” Adams said. “I think the president has a duty to address the immediate issues. But when we talk about immigration, it takes a combination of the executive and the legislature. We have to deal with this.’

He also called the matter “really embarrassing.”

“It’s a real shame, I think, on a national level, and we need to have an appropriate response. We’ve been having conversations about migrant issues for decades. This is a national issue. It needs a national response,” he said. on ‘Sid & friends in the morning.’

The criticism from the Democratic tent comes as Biden prepares to travel to Mexico for the “Three Amigos” summit with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and French President Justin Trudeau.

In late December, Jean-Pierre also warned that misinformation helped smugglers, in the context of confusion over Title 42’s fate.

“What I can say is that we know that smugglers will try to spread misinformation to take advantage of these vulnerable migrants,” she said. “But I want to be very clear here: the fact is that removing title 42 does not mean that the border is open. Anyone suggesting the contrary is just doing the work of these smugglers who, again, are spreading misinformation, and are – which is very dangerous.”