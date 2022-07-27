The white elephants stoking fury over Sri Lanka’s debt crisis

To appreciate the challenges facing Sri Lanka’s new president, take the road to Hambantota.

At the end of a stretch of jungle in the south of the island is a convention hall for 1,500 people, a cricket stadium with 35,000 seats and a huge ‘international’ airport. They are all empty and rotting in the heat.

The infrastructure projects also include a $3.1 billion port, which was funded by China and now controlled by Beijing after the Sri Lankan government suffered heavy losses and gave up funding in 2017.

Connected by an abandoned four-lane highway, critics point to the projects as the pinnacle of wasteful spending by the once-dominant Rajapaksa clan, who borrowed heavily abroad to spend liberally in their home region of just 600,000 people.

But the unpaid debts and rising maintenance costs also reflect the problems Ranil Wickremesinghe faces as the incoming president prepares to implement painful reforms to secure an IMF bailout and cut more than $50 billion in foreign debt. restructure.

“There’s no fuel, so I cycled 25 km every day to get here,” said Bandar, 47, a retired soldier who guards the gate to the $20 million convention hall. The colossal concrete slab was built with a loan from South Korea and opened in 2013 by ex-president Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Sitting by a shuttered fence and an electric fence to keep out elephants, Bandar told the Financial Times he grew bananas, peppers and rice in his village to survive. Since the government banned fertilizer imports last year, his crop yield had fallen by more than two-thirds.

Mahinda’s younger brother, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, was ousted as president this month after he fled the country amid massive protests against rising prices, fuel shortages and a plummeting currency.

Sri Lanka’s debt talks will be closely monitored as a test of how Beijing is collaborating with other creditors after it lent heavily to developing countries in Asia and Africa, which are now under pressure from rising inflation and the fallout from the recession. war in Ukraine.

Due to the unrest, the talks have been halted for weeks. The highly unpopular Wickremesinghe should give priority to restoring law and order, experts say. But his decision to send troops to clear a protest site Thursday night has sparked more protests in Colombo.

Nandalal Weerasinghe, the central bank governor, said the government should not waste time in implementing “various tax measures, various measures to curb spending and restructure state-owned enterprises”.

But Weerasinghe warned in an interview with the Financial Times that, for example, reforming the loss-making state electricity company would bring higher prices.

“I realize it’s hard, but it has to be done. It is the government’s responsibility to protect the poor and vulnerable who are affected by all these policies,” he said.

Experts said about half of Sri Lankans would be classified as poor by the end of the year, a stunning turnaround for the island of 22 million that was until recently classified as an upper-middle-income country.

The central bank raised the rate on the permanent lending facility this month by 100 basis points to 15.5 percent in a bid to curb inflation of 55 percent.

Weerasinghe added that the government should also cut unnecessary public investment and stop importing items such as TVs, cars and mobile phones to preserve hard currency for fuel imports.

The painful reforms are a prerequisite for securing a $3 billion bailout from the IMF, which would free up an additional $4 billion in funding from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

But the severity of the crisis means Sri Lanka is also seeking up to $1.5 billion from its largest bilateral lenders – China, India and Japan – in bridge financing to resume fuel and gas imports immediately.

“That should allow us to get the IMF package up and running in the next three to four months,” Weerasinghe said.

Nishan de Mel, director of the Verité think tank in Colombo, urged the government to speed up debt talks. “Every month of delay destroys economic functionality and it seems the government doesn’t have the energy and focus needed to get it up and running quickly,” he said.

Back in Hambantota, about 100 miles southeast of Colombo, the impact of the crisis is illustrated by the twisting line of cars waiting for fuel that have blocked the main entrance to the local chamber of commerce.

Inside, Tilar Nadugala, the head of the chamber, warned that small and medium-sized enterprises, a major source of employment in rural areas like Hambantota, “would collapse within two to three months” if interest rates remained unchanged. This was because “for people who have taken out loans for projects with variable interest rates, the interest rate has risen from 12 to 25 percent,” he said.

Hambantota’s cricket stadium has hosted just 27 matches since it opened in 2011, he said, but “the convention hall is even worse. At least you can play a game in the stadium. The center could host weddings or concerts, but locals can’t imagine it.” cannot afford to rent it out.”

Support for the Rajapaksa, whose party still holds a majority in parliament and has many connections in the region, has melted away.

“I am very happy that Rajapaksa was kicked out. Whoever is in government does not respect the law,” said tuk-tuk driver Amith Liyanagedara.

Liyanagedara had been waiting in line for fuel for 18 days, sleeping in his vehicle or on the side of the road as buses stopped running. He said the projects “were good in theory, but they are not functioning as intended, while we have no medicine, fuel or fertilizer”.

He added that his pregnant wife and their one-year-old son only ate once a day.

When asked about his future, Liyanagedara said he could hardly think about it. “For me it’s the same every day,” he said. “I’m in line.”