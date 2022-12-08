The whistleblower sent emails from the ClubsNSW address to his personal account, the court said

Charging

“That is incorrect,” Stolz said. “Initialism…has a very good software tool, whereas this archaic paper-based model no longer cuts the mustard. Everyone is going digital except ClubsNSW.”

Stolz is seeking $1.9 million in damages, claiming ClubsNSW failed to pay him annual leave, long service leave and retirement and misrepresented him as a contractor. His complaint for defamation of him relates to a memo sent to the clubs’ directors and CEOs in 2019 and a phone call to his new boss that he said challenged his professionalism and integrity.

ClubsNSW relies on defenses of truth, contextual truth and qualified privilege for the libel claim. Seck has previously argued that Stolz’s disclosure of proprietary information is relevant to his claim that he was slandered by the suggestion that he disregarded ClubsNSW’s intellectual property.

You have filed a counterclaim against Stolz for withholding business information in breach of contractual obligations and engaging in the unauthorized disclosure of information to third parties for business purposes. He has also sued him for criminal contempt for statements he has made about those errands.