The Westminster government is considering blocking Scotland’s controversial gender recognition law

Tory plot could mean Sir Keir Starmer ‘forced to state his stance on self-declaring transgender people’ as Westminster government considers blocking Scotland’s controversial Gender Recognition Act
Sir Keir Starmer could be dragged into a parliamentary squabble over a new Scottish law that would allow transgender people to self-declare their gender.
The Gender Recognition Reform Bill was passed by the SNP in Holyrood last week on Thursday 15 December 2022.
If they did, it could lead to the SNP challenging it in the courts and parliament.
Conservatives hope this will then prompt Starmer to discuss his stance on self-ID in more detail publicly.
Starmer previously said he would change the law to allow transgender people to choose their own gender if Labor is elected
A senior government leader told the Times: ‘It would lead to a debate in Parliament which would be very interesting for Sir Keir Starmer’.
Mr Starmer has said he would ‘update’ the gender recognition law despite concerns the move could affect women’s rights, The Telegraph reported.
The bill raised fears that violent men could abuse the system.
It puts the government on a constitutional collision course with Holyrood.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said he was considering preventing it from becoming law with a section 35 to prevent the bill from getting royal assent.
It would be the first time such powers are used.
Labor criticized the government for threatening to trample on devolution but declined to give details of its plans.
The bill makes a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria unnecessary to obtain a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC).
It also changes the age at which people can apply from 18 to 16 and introduces a three-week ‘reflection period’ during which a person can change their mind for up to three months.
What is the Gender Recognition Reform Act (Scotland)?
The Gender Recognition Reform Act (Scotland) will make it easier for transgender people to obtain a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC), which is legal recognition of their acquired gender.
It will enter a self-declaration system for obtaining a GRC and removing the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.
It will also lower the minimum age for applicants from 18 to 16 and reduce the time it takes an applicant to live in their acquired gender from two years to three months, albeit with a subsequent three-month grace period.
Although MSPs have debated it in the Scottish Parliament, changes to the legislation have been made to mean that 16 and 17 year olds will have to live in their acquired gender for six months instead of three months before they can apply for a GRC.
There will also be a new legal aggravation for the offense of making a fraudulent application for a GRC.
And anyone subject to a sexual harm prevention order or a sexual crimes prevention order may not apply for a GRC.