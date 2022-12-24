The Westminster government is considering blocking Scotland’s controversial gender recognition law

Sir Keir Starmer could be dragged into a parliamentary squabble over a new Scottish law that would allow transgender people to self-declare their gender.

The Gender Recognition Reform Bill was passed by the SNP in Holyrood last week on Thursday 15 December 2022.

The British government warned it could try to prevent the bill from becoming law.

If they did, it could lead to the SNP challenging it in the courts and parliament.

Conservatives hope this will then prompt Starmer to discuss his stance on self-ID in more detail publicly.

Starmer previously said he would change the law to allow transgender people to choose their own gender if Labor is elected

A senior government leader told the Times: ‘It would lead to a debate in Parliament which would be very interesting for Sir Keir Starmer’.

Mr Starmer has said he would ‘update’ the gender recognition law despite concerns the move could affect women’s rights, The Telegraph reported.

The bill raised fears that violent men could abuse the system.

It puts the government on a constitutional collision course with Holyrood.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said he was considering preventing it from becoming law with a section 35 to prevent the bill from getting royal assent.

It would be the first time such powers are used.

Labor criticized the government for threatening to trample on devolution but declined to give details of its plans.

The bill makes a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria unnecessary to obtain a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC).

It also changes the age at which people can apply from 18 to 16 and introduces a three-week ‘reflection period’ during which a person can change their mind for up to three months.