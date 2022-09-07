The Weeknd reveals his singing voice is ‘safe’ after it suddenly ‘went out’ during LA concert

The Weeknd has released an update on his health after he was forced to end Saturday’s concert in Los Angeles due to a sudden loss of voice.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, the 32-year-old singer revealed that he had received good news from his doctor and was advised to rest until his next concert stop.

“Doctor says my voice is safe and in peace I will be solid and able to deliver the show my TORONTO fans have been waiting for,” wrote the Starboy hitmaker, who will be performing in his hometown on September 22.

Update: The Weeknd has released an update on his health after being forced to end Saturday’s concert in Los Angeles due to sudden loss of voice; seen in 2021

While he comforted concerned fans with news of his positive prognosis, the Grammy Award winner did not reveal the exact cause of his vocal failure.

Regarding last Saturday’s show, The Weeknd reassured LA fans that “a new date for the concert will be worked out shortly.”

He closed the post by thanking fans for their support.

“Thank you so much for all the love and understanding that has come my way. I love you all so much… XO.’

The Weeknd started trending on Twitter after his singing voice gave out while performing his second concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Saturday, September 3.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, the 32-year-old singer revealed that he had received good news from his doctor and was advised to rest until his next concert stop. “Doctor says my voice is safe and in peace I will be solid and able to deliver the show my TORONTO fans have been waiting for,” wrote the Starboy hitmaker, who will be performing in his hometown on September 22.

He stopped the concert and informed the fans that he could not continue with the rest of the evening’s set.

He received loud cheers from the crowded arena, which seats 70,000 people, as he apologized profusely on stage for the sudden ailment.

‘I can’t give you the concert I want to give you. I’m going to make sure everyone is well, get your money back, and I’ll do a show for you guys very soon, but I wanted to come out and apologize in person and not tweet or Instagram it,” he told his mass of assembled fans according to Billboard. “I wanted you to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you. I apologise. I’m very sorry.’

He added: ‘You know how much this is killing me. I love you. Thank you very much.’

Suddenly: The Weeknd started trending on Twitter after his singing voice broke down while performing his second concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Saturday, September 3; seen September 2

Addressing the audience: He stopped the concert and informed the fans that he could not continue with the rest of the evening’s set. He received loud cheers from the crowded arena, which seats 70,000 people, as he apologized profusely on stage for the sudden ailment.

The Weeknd took to social media later in the evening to apologize profusely to fans for his clipped performance.

“My voice fell out on the first song and I’m devastated,” the Canadian star wrote on his Instagram story. “I felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise you I’ll make it up to a new date.’

Adele famously underwent throat surgery due to a hemorrhage on her vocal cords, and other stars, such as Miley Cyrus and Elton John, have had problems with their voices over the years.

The Weeknd’s tour ran into trouble early on, starting when he postponed it in January to play in more stadiums after being previously postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apologies: The Weeknd took to social media later in the evening to apologize profusely to fans for his cut off performance

Problems: The Weeknd’s tour ran into trouble early on, starting when he postponed it in January to play in more stadiums after being previously postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic; seen September 2

When it finally got underway in July, the opening show in Toronto was postponed due to a wireless network failure.

In addition to an American and Canadian leg, The Weeknd will make its international tour, making stops in Mexico, South Asia, Australia and Europe.

The Weeknd has been very busy lately.

In addition to the tour, he is also coming up with a series about a young musician, played by Lily-Rose Depp, who falls in love with The Weeknd’s character, a cult leader. It is titled The Idol and runs for six episodes.