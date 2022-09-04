WhatsNew2Day
The Weeknd LOSES HIS VOICE mid-show forcing him to abruptly end LA concert

Entertainment
By Merry

The Weeknd LOSES HIS VOICE halfway through the show forcing him to abruptly end the Los Angeles concert at SoFi Stadium…

By Carly Johnson for Dailymail.com

Published: 07:16, September 4, 2022

The Weeknd lost his singing voice while performing his second concert Saturday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

He abruptly stopped the concert and informed the fans that he would not be able to continue the rest of the evening set.

The 32-year-old hitmaker received loud cheers from the crowded arena, which seats 70,000 people, as he apologized profusely on stage for the freak incident.

The Weeknd lost his singing voice while performing his second concert Saturday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California; seen the singer on September 2

