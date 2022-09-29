The weather map every Australian needs to see as rain bomb strikes Sydney

The reality of how bad the weather in Australia is getting has been laid bare in a terrifying new forecast map.

After a third La Nina in a row was confirmed last month, the predictions have only gotten worse. An overall picture is now emerging that could mean floods, heat waves and tropical cyclones from October to April 2023.

The areas most likely to experience flooding because so much rain will fall are far north and southeast Queensland, western Sydney and coastal New South Wales.

A map of predicted rainfall for October to April showed a very high probability of more than average rain over the coming months, particularly in north and south-east Queensland and NSW. Source: Sky News Weather

Much of Australia’s east coast faces strong winds that could reach gale force in places from Thursday for several days

Sydney faces a wet weekend with the biggest falls on Friday and Saturday

The map, produced by Sky News’ weather team, showed an over 70 per cent chance of “above median” rainfall for south-east Queensland, much of NSW and eastern Victoria from October to April 2023.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasts for the three months leading up to Christmas are similar or even worse – particularly for coastal NSW and far north Queensland.

It predicts a 75-80 percent chance of above-median precipitation in those areas.

The BoM’s climate outlook for October to January predicts a “wetter than average October to December likely for the eastern half of Australia”.

High wind warnings are in effect for most of the east coast, with gale warnings for the Gold Coast area (pictured surfers prepare to paddle out at Snapper Rocks on the Gold Coast)

Sky News meteorologist Alison Osborne predicted a ‘colossal’ amount of rain for the eastern states next week (pictured Ms Osborne)

‘Much of eastern Queensland, much of New South Wales and Victoria and eastern Tasmania have more than twice the chance of unusually high rainfall from October to December (in the wettest 20 per cent of all such periods in 1981-2018)’ said a BoM statement.

South East Queensland and Sydney in particular are set to get a taste of the rain to come this weekend and over the coming week, with dangerous winds along the entire east coast.

Sky News meteorologist Alison Osborne predicted ‘a colossal’ amount of rain for the eastern states next week, sometimes reaching up to 150mm.

South East Queensland and Sydney in particular are set to get a taste of the rain coming this weekend and over the coming week

The Bureau of Meteorology has confirmed a third consecutive La Nina weather system for this summer

Sydney has a 95 per cent chance of rain on Friday and Saturday, although showers will taper off on Sunday and Monday, then return on Wednesday.

NSW has several weather warnings in place, including gale force and dangerous surf warnings for the Byron Coast and mid-north coast on Thursday and Friday.

“People should consider staying out of the water and avoid going near surf-prone areas,” the Bureau of Meteorology warned.

Rock fishermen are also warned against fishing from exposed rock platforms and are advised instead to ‘seek a safe place sheltered from the surf’.

A strong wind warning is in place from the Newcastle region down to the Bateman’s Bay coast on Thursday and Friday.

Brisbane and the Gold Coast will see plenty of sunshine on Friday, but expect rain throughout the weekend with the heaviest falls on Sunday.

The Gold Coast is also under a gale force warning for Friday, while the Sunshine Coast will see strong winds.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a large band of rain will soak much of coastal NSW up to south-east Queensland this weekend

Much of southeast Queensland can expect rain to continue for most of next week, although no heavy falls are forecast.

Victoria could also see rain by the middle of next week.

Western Australia looks set to enjoy sunny weather with strong winds south of Exmouth to Geraldton and beyond.

The BoM also predicted below average rainfall for Western Australia for November and December.