The Waterpik shower sprayer could sped up bathtime for your pet and it’s now 26% off at Amazon

It is important to bathe your dog regularly to keep him in good health, but the process is not always easy.

However, one way to speed up the process and make it more enjoyable for your four-legged friend is to invest in a dog shower head attachment.

The Waterpik wall shower attachment is the number one bestseller on Amazon thanks to its ability to direct print over a large area – and it’s now reduced to $36.97.

The Waterpik Pet Wand Pro Professional Dog Shower has a unique wand shape that provides full coverage for bathing dogs of all sizes. Its contoured shape allows you to hold it with one hand and clean your pet with the other. It will definitely make bath time faster. You can use it indoors or outdoors. Store

Whether your dog likes to bathe or not, you can make the experience even more enjoyable if you efficiently direct water onto their fur with the Waterpik wand

a preformed water combing spray Not only does it achieve more fur in one go to speed up the process, but it also delivers more power than a round shower head. This provides the power you need for shampoo removal, penetration of thick coats and double coats and effective rinsing.

There are five-star ratings for this shower attachment from over 10,000 shoppers, and most report being pleasantly surprised at how much easier bathing has been made.

“My pup usually hates baths, but he was smiling all the time,” praised one delighted Amazon customer. “I think the fact that it was quiet and we were able to adjust the pressure really made it a better experience for him. Plus, it washes off all the soap right away! 10/10 recommended!’

Soap suds quickly clean deep inside, leaving your pet with a deep level of cleanliness without manual scrubbing

The pressure was mentioned time and again, while another shopper wrote: ”I bought this to bath my Golden Retriever who needs a bath quite often. I wish I had bought this months ago! It’s so much better than using a cup to wet it and rinse with extra pressure which is quick but not harsh.

“Not only is it good for washing pets, I also love rinsing my hair with it!”

Another useful feature of the Waterpik magic wand is that you can use it indoors and outdoors depending on whether your dog prefers to be bathed in the garden or in the shower.

The Waterpik dog shower rod can be used indoors in the shower. You can attach it to your regular hose so it’s ready when you need it.

With a hose adapter and its own 6-foot hose, the Waterpik dog shower item is ideal for outdoor use when you don’t want to ruin your indoor pool.

It comes with an outdoor hose diverter and an indoor shower diverter so you can easily swap it out for your regular shower head or attach it to a hose.

If your indoor shower hose isn’t the longest, you’ll be happy to hear that it has a six-foot hose so you always have room to move it around your pet without making it difficult to reach an area.

Since Waterpik is based in Colorado, you also benefit from a dedicated, straightforward customer support helpline when you need it. This gives you peace of mind that the pet wand will work as expected.

