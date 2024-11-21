The WalkingPad C2 mini treadmill feels stable under your desk and feet

when i I lived in New York City and commuted to my office by train, logging 10,000 steps a day without even trying. I honestly didn’t understand why it was such a struggle for a lot of people. I was young and stupid, and I felt humiliated. very quickly when the pandemic hit and I started working from home. Unless I made a real effort to get outside, my step count didn’t even reach 500. Then I moved to a suburb that isn’t very walkable and I was still working from home. It decreased even more.

Moving throughout the day has important benefits, both for physical and mental health. But being tied to a desk can make it very difficult to move around enough, especially without feeling like you’re breaking your concentration. That’s why an under-desk treadmill or walking platform feels like a major cheat code.

I’ve been curious about these machines for a while now: They’re all over TikTok and Instagram, and fitness influencers share the enviable mileage they’ve logged while working out. But I was skeptical that I would ever be able to use one and actually get the job done. Watching television, of course! Write an article, maybe not.

Steady while moving

Trying the WalkingPad C2 changed my mind. Using it with a Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk by Herman MillerI was able to spend hours of my normal workday walking, without my productivity being affected in any way. In fact, I think this makes me more efficient.

Photography: Adrienne So

The footprint of this little tread measures just 56.9 inches long by 20.4 inches wide and 4.9 inches tall when unfolded, and splits in two to be 32.5 inches long and 5. 4 inches tall, making it easy to store under a couch or bed. It comes fully assembled, although it was initially difficult to get the Bluetooth remote and app to connect to the machine.

With a lot of trial and error, I configured the WalkingPad to my liking and started using it. You can walk at a speed of 0.5 to 3.7 mph, but you have to walk at slower speeds for a while before you can “unlock” the faster end of the range. I usually walk between 1.5 and 2 mph. You can adjust the speed via remote control or APP, call KS fit.

You can see how many steps you’ve taken through the app or the screen on the front of the machine, which shows time, speed, distance, calories and steps. You can use the pad without the app, but if you don’t launch them together, your progress won’t be tracked or recorded (it doesn’t sync later).