The Voice ‘will return for 12th series next year despite claims the talent show would be cancelled’

The Voice UK will return for its 12th series next year, despite whispers that the long-running talent show would be cancelled, it was alleged.

The program launched on BBC One in 2012 and found a new home on ITV in 2017, with the launch of The Voice Kids – thought to be back on the small screen soon.

But when The X Factor was dropped by the channel last year, rumors reportedly started circulating that “the beginning of the end for television talent competitions” was in sight.

Exciting: The Voice UK ‘comes back next year for its 12th series, despite whispers it might be cancelled’ (LR: will.i.am, Anne-Marie, Tom Jones, Olly Murs in March 2021)

A source told The sun: ‘The Voice has been on UK screens on a Saturday night for ten years now, which is a great innings for any entertainment show.

“That doesn’t mean, of course, that his future is completely certain. ITV bosses are likely to think about ratings for the upcoming series before making any long-term decisions.

“But ITV is clearly determined to continue it in the short term.”

Series 11 of The Voice UK kicks off next month with Anne-Marie, Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs as judges and Emma Willis as host.

Coming back: The program found a new home on ITV in 2017, with the launch of The Voice Kids – ‘also poised to return to the small screen’ (Emma Willis is pictured in March 2021)

Earlier this year, producers reportedly began promoting the audition process for the 2023 production, inviting individuals and organizations alike to apply.

An ITV spokesperson told The Sun: ‘The Voice UK and The Voice Kids will return to ITV and’ [new streaming platform] ITVX in 2023.”

MailOnline has contacted ITV for comment.

In the final series, Craig Eddie was crowned the winner by beating fellow contestant Grace Holden to take home first place and a recording contract with Polydor.

After his win, Craig said, “I’m shocked. Thank you to everyone, thank you to Scotland. Thank you to everyone who voted.

‘Thank you to’ [my coach] Anne-Marie for believing in me and bringing me to this point. Really, I can’t express my gratitude enough.’