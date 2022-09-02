The Voice UK’s Anne-Marie dons a sequinned minidress as the show returns for it’s sixth season 

The Voice will brighten up Saturday night TV when it returns for its sixth season on ITV on 3 September.

And in the first episode, the famous judges Anne-Marie, Sir Thomas Jones, WILL.I.AM and Olly Murs will take the stage for a breathtaking performance.

In a slew of first glances, the Rockabye hitmaker, 31, donned a sequined mini dress alongside host Emma Willis, 46, who opted for a chic plaid suit.

Anne-Marie, who joined the show last year, looked incredible in the sparkly ensemble which flashed glimpses of her toned legs and completed a dramatic featured trim.

The show sees hopeful people performing “blind auditions” in hopes of impressing the judges and potential mentors, using nothing but their singing voices in an effort to land a record deal.

The pop star flaunted her belongings in sky-high silver heels, the stunner accentuated her beauty with glamorous makeup and slicked her blonde locks into a high ponytail.

She grabbed the mic passionately and was joined onstage by the former Black Eyed Pea star before starting a duet with Welsh legend Sir Tom.

Meanwhile, Emma, ​​​​who has been organizing the competition since 2014, cut a stylish figure in a checked suit with large white buttons.

She layered the look over a simple tee and slipped her feet into a pair of comfy trainers.

Emma opted for a simple makeup look for a long day of filming and scraped her dark hair into a bun.

Last year Craig Eddie was crowned the winner after a heart-pounding final, which also gave his coach Anne-Marie her first win in her debut year on the ITV show.

The Scottish singer, 23, defeated Team Olly Murs’ fellow contestant Grace Holden to take home first place and a record deal with Polydor.

The show will also return for another series next year, despite whispers that the long-running talent show would be canceled, it was alleged.

The program launched on BBC One in 2012 and found a new home on ITV in 2017, with the launch of The Voice Kids – thought to be back on the small screen soon.

But when The X Factor was dropped by the channel last year, rumors reportedly started circulating that “the beginning of the end for television talent competitions” was in sight.

A source told The sun: ‘The Voice has been on UK screens on a Saturday night for ten years now, which is a great payout for any entertainment show.

“Of course, that doesn’t mean his future is completely certain. ITV bosses are likely to think about ratings for the upcoming series before making any long-term decisions.

“But ITV is clearly determined to continue it in the short term.”

It comes after Sir Tom Jones revealed that Dame Shirley Bassey refused to duet with him at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert because she “felt she deserved her own spot.”

Sir Tom, 82, said organizers of the event in June had plans for him to sing solo and then in a duet with fellow Welsh superstar Dame Shirley, 85.

But he claimed she had apparently said, “If I don’t get my own spot, I won’t.”

Sir Tom, who also revealed he has yet to undergo hip surgery, said her decision was “fair enough” but thought the duet plan was a “great idea”.

The It’s Not Unusual singer was replaced during Sir Rod Stewart’s star-studded concert, while Dame Shirley chose not to appear after the surprising fallout.