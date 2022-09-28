The Voice: Parijita Bastola becomes first Nepalese-American contestant and gets four chairs to turn

Parijita Bastola became the first Nepali-American contestant on The Voice on Tuesday, getting all four judges to go through with the Blind Auditions.

The 17-year-old singer from Severna Park, Maryland, sang the Labrinth song Jealous and eventually chose John Legend, 43, as her coach for season 22.

Parijita said she was honored to be the first Nepali-American to participate in the show. Before taking the stage, Parijita said she was inspired to sing an R&B song by her sister, who grew up in India separated from the rest of the family.

All four coaches turned when she finished singing.

“Oh my god,” said Parijita.

“Sing that song girl,” John said. “Four chairs!”

“That was probably my favorite song anyone has sung to date and the way you did it was masterful,” said Camila Cabello, 25. “I’d be so excited to work with you.”

“You’re so in touch with your heart it’s unbelievable,” said Gwen Stefani, 52.

Parijita said the show had always been her family’s favorite and they would even close their restaurant on Monday nights to watch The Voice.

“The best artists are able to bring the music of their culture and their roots into the wider global music landscape,” said John. “I think your voice is such a transcendent voice and it would be an honor for me to work with you. ‘

Parijita gave all four judges rudraksha beads from Nepal and put them around their necks before finally choosing John as her coach.

“Parijita what a magical little lady,” said John. “That was such an impeccably beautiful performance.”

Tanner Howe, 29, of Huntington Beach, California was the first contestant in episode four of the blind auditions.

He played Shawn Mendes’ Mercy. Tanner said he hoped the show would help him take his career to the next level.

Gwen, John and Blake Shelton, 46, turned around.

“You sounded a little too much like him,” Camila said for her reason not to turn around.

Tanner said he sees himself in Shawn’s orbit, but would try to be more unique.

“I was deep in his job,” Camila joked.

Tanner chose Gwen and she was thrilled.

“I won,” Gwen said. “I beat John and I beat Blake.”

Sydney Kromiller, 25, of Ogden, Utah, went next and sang Sam Smith’s Latch while playing guitar. She thanked her mother and father for their support in her music.

Camila and Gwen turned around. Camilla said she was blown away and everything she was looking for. Sydney was convinced and chose Camila.

“There are so many things that are really special about her,” Camila said.

Tanner Fussell, a musician and landscape designer from Nashville, also played guitar for his audition. He got emotional when he told how he lost his brother Will who drummed in their band in a car accident. He sang Travis Tritt’s song Anymore.

Only Blake turned.

“There’s no way I’d let you leave here without pushing a button,” Blake said.

“You have the best coach you could wish for in country music,” Gwen said.

Blake also got the next contestant Eva Ullman singing Light On.

Professional wrestler Emani Prince, 22, of Fort Gaines, Georgia, went next. He shared that his signature move was a choke of lifting a man high into the air and then simply slamming him by the throat.

Emani played K-Ci & JoJo’s All My Life, but unfortunately none of the judges turned around. Emani started to cry and Gwen walked over to him and gave him a hug. John told him he would get more opportunities.

“I have a little more space in my team than others, but I’m going to take my time and find the perfect members,” John told the camera.

Kayla Von Der Heide, 30, of Bisbee, Arizona, sang the song Jealous Guy. John and Gwen turned around.

“We could be a really good match,” Gwen said. “I’d like to coach you.”

“You’re a great singer,” John said.

Kayla chose Gwen.

“Kayla did one of my all-time favorite songs, but I decided to stay away from it when I saw my wife pressed her button,” Blake said. “If there’s one good thing about the girls killing it, it’s that John really doesn’t do better than me, and that makes me happy.”

Destiny Leigh played Donny Hathaway’s A Song For You. Gwen turned and landed Destiny in front of her team.

“Gwen will finish it,” Blake said. “She’s the one we should try to beat.

Eric Who sang Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy. Camila immediately turned her chair and fetched it for her team.

“We’re carrying on our backs this season,” Camila said.

The Voice returns on NBC next Monday.