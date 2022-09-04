The Voice fans are left in tears as Sir Tom Jones performs tribute to his late wife during the show 

There was no dry eye in the house when Sir Tom Jones paid an emotional tribute to his late wife on Saturday’s episode of The Voice.

At the kick-off of the new series, the mentor was handed a microphone as the audience begged him to sing – before releasing a crystal-clear rendition of his song I Won’t Crumble With You If You Fall.

And when the 82-year-old singer dedicated the song to his late wife Melinda Trenchard, whom he lost to cancer in 2016, viewers took to social media to call him a “legend.”

‘Lost for words, what a legend’: The Voice fans were in tears on Saturday as Sir Tom Jones, 82, paid an emotional tribute to his late wife on the show

Appearing on the show with fellow judges Anne-Marie, Olly Murs and will.i.am, Tom gave the performance from his seat — while the audience went silent to listen.

Before singing, he explained, “This song is very important to me now. I try to pick songs that mean a lot to me. And this number is trying to tell you that sometimes people you love need a backup. You have to give them strength and encouragement.”

And after the chilling rendition, the singer explained that he had written the song in memory of Melinda, whom he married in 1957.

Tom met Melinda, who died of lung cancer in 2016, when he was just 12 years old, before getting married four years later.

Husband: Tom met his late wife Melinda, who died of lung cancer in 2016, when he was just 12 years old, before getting married four years later (pictured together in 1987)

What a performance: The mentor got a microphone as the audience begged him to sing – before releasing a crystal clear rendition of his song I Won’t Crumble With You If You Fall

Special: Before singing, he explained, “This song is very important to me now. I try to pick songs that mean a lot to me. And this number is trying to tell you that sometimes people you love need a backup. You must give them strength and encouragement’

He told the audience, “My wife, you know, she died of lung cancer, so I said, you know, I was always able to fix things, to do things when she needed me, I was always there.

She said, ‘Don’t crumble with me, don’t fall now, you’ve done all you could, you must go on and do what you’re doing.’ So I put the song, when I heard it, it was like it was written for this situation. It’s a beautiful song,” Tom continued.

Olly and Anne-Marie both seemed to have tears in their eyes – with the latter even describing it as ‘one of the best moments of my life’.

Emotional: Olly Murs appeared to have tears in his eyes as he attracted the hearts of his fellow judges

Sacred moment: While Anne-Marie even described it as ‘one of the best moments of my life’

As Olly tweeted crying emojis, viewers at home seemed to feel the same and took to social media to call Tom a “legend”, admitting they were “lost”.

“I just couldn’t believe my eyes when I listened to Tom Jones sing about his wife on The Voice. What an incredible man,” wrote one viewer.

While another wrote: “Tom Jones burst into tears,” and one fan explained that they were “sobbing my heart” — describing the moment as “too close to home.”

‘Crying my eyes out’: Viewers at home took to social media to call Tom a ‘legend’ and admitted they were ‘lost’

The show marked the return of a live audience for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, with the performance welcoming them in a special way.

While fans were emotional watching the performance, many also commented on Tom’s youthful appearance when they called him “82 years young.”

And the Not Unusual singer recently revealed the rather unusual ways he stays fit before taking the stage for performances – explaining that he goes upside down.

No dry eyes: while Olly herself tweeted crying faces after the moment

Tom told the audience, ‘My wife, you know, she died of lung cancer, so I said, you know, I was always able to fix things, to do things when she needed me, I was always there’ ( pictured with Melinda in 1995)

Tom, who currently walks using a cane, had his left hip replaced in 2017 and now his right.

And using an inversion table, the performer hangs upside down in his dressing room to help his joints.

Explaining the pre-show routine, he said: The sun: ‘I’m hanging upside down. It’s anti-gravity. You step on it, close your ankles and go upside down.

“I do it right before I go on stage when I do live shows and so I can do four songs at a trot because it pulls my leg down. I do it for about three or four minutes.

“You can’t panic. Some people panic. People come into my dressing room and say, ‘What’s that?’ And I’ll say it’s an inversion table, “Would you like to try it?” And then they go upside down and panic because you have to get used to breathing upside down – you have to relax.’

Tom will be touring the US later this fall, admitting he has no plans to retire anytime soon and will perform until I’m 100 if I can.