The Voice: Camila Cabello saves her singer Steven McMorran after he lost tough Battle Rounds matchup

Camila Cabello used her rescue to keep singer Steven McMorran on her team after he lost his Battle Rounds matchup on Tuesday’s episode of The Voice on NBC.

The 25-year-old new coach pitted songwriter Steven, 40, against Morgan Myles, 35, with the Nashville singers battling it out on the Miley Cyrus song Wrecking Ball.

“I chose Wrecking Ball because they are both powerful singers,” Camila said.

Camila encouraged Steven and Morgan to sing to each other as she coached them with her team advisor Charlie Puth, 30.

Morgan spoke of a connection to the song because she was in a very toxic relationship, while Steven drew on his experience as a songwriter for artists like Michael Bolton, Celine Dion, Joe Cocker and Tim McGraw.

Charlie admitted he knew it would be a difficult choice for Camila.

Camila gave them a standing ovation when they finished.

“It’s bizarre how good your voices sounded together,” Gwen Stefani, 53, told them. “It was such a great duet.”

John Legend, 43, told Morgan she already sounded like an artist, while Blake said he would probably go with Morgan.

Camila said they were both special, but in the end declared that Morgan was the winner of the battle.

“I chose Morgan because I think she’s irreplaceable on the show,” Camila said. “I think Morgan is someone who could go all the way to the final.”

Just as Steven ran away, Camila used her rescue to keep him.

“I see something in Steven that I want others to see,” Camila said in a confessional.

Steven was shocked that he had been saved.

“The fact that Camila has used her one on me makes me feel pretty humbled,” Steven said.

The Season 22 episode kicked off with Blake’s teammates Tanner Fussell, 28, of Nashville, and Austin Montgomery, 19, of Hemet, California, starting the Battle Rounds by co-performing Johnny Cash’s Folsom Prison Blues.

Blake eventually named Austin as the winner of the fight.

Gwen’s team then went on to have singer Sean Paul, 49, on hand as her advisor.

Jillian Jordyn, 17, of Melville, New York, took on 16-year-old Rowan Grace of Rapid City, South Dakota. The teens were very excited to practice with both Gwen and Sean.

The two played Lauren Spencer-Smith’s Fingers Crossed. Sean encouraged them to get into the character of the song. The two hugged when it was over.

“You should be so proud,” Camila said.

“You sounded really good,” Blake said to Jillian. “Rowan, every time you make your record, you’re going to sell me at least one copy.”

Blake said he would probably go with Rowan. Gwen told Jillian she loved her voice, but ended up going with Rowan.

“Rowan is so ready to make a record,” Gwen said in a confessional.

Team Legend then went with John, leaning on his advisor soul singer Jazmine Sullivan, 35.

Dia Malai, 26, a pop soul singer from Queens, New York, took on Valarie Harding, 41, from Tulsa, Oklahoma. They were both shocked to hear that they would be singing one of Jazmine’s own songs. Jazmine shared how she had written the song.

“I actually did it. I broke the windows out of an ex-boyfriend’s car and that morning I wrote the song,” said Jazmine.

“Don’t go over Jazmine if you like your car,” John warned.

Jazmine said they both did a great job with her song during rehearsal.

“You killed the song,” Jazmine said.

After they performed during the battle, John jumped to his feet, applauding.

“You scared me a little too,” Blake said.

Camila said she would probably pick Dia because she was more exciting to watch. Gwen also said that Dia had stolen her heart, but John chose Valerie as the winner.

“I feel like this is The Voice and I still have to honor the better singer,” John said. “Valerie has always been a better singer than Dia.”

The Voice returns on NBC Monday.