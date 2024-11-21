The View’s Whoopi Goldberg shuts down ranting cohost Sunny Hostin in tense on-air clash

Whoopi Goldberg was forced to reprimand her cohost, Sunny Hostin, during Wednesday’s episode of The View as a political debate turned tense.

Sunny, 56, was sharing her thoughts on Donald Trump’s decision to nominate WWE billionaire Linda McMahon as US Secretary of Education when she and Alyssa Farah Griffin got into a war of words.

Referring to the voucher system, Sunny claimed: “What’s happening with vouchers: the studies are very clear that they are funding students who are already going to private schools. So people with money get those vouchers, use the vouchers to pay less for their private schools and their kids do well.

‘Where do you get the money from vouchers? You’re taking that money out of the poor schools,” she continued as Alyssa, 35, intervened and tried to say, “See, I don’t see it…” as Sunny fired back, “Let me just finish this.

“So wealthy families are overwhelmingly the recipients of tax credits for school vouchers. I’m not making this up, this has been investigated,” she continued before Alyssa questioned her, “Who is that mentioned?”

“A 2020 survey found that only about half of states with voucher programs required teachers to have a bachelor’s degree, required teachers to be trained, required teachers to be licensed,” Sunny continued, as Alyssa interjected again and said condescendingly, “Maybe if I come in and make a conversation about it.”

As Sunny continued to read statistics, former White House aide Alyssa continued to talk about her, saying, “I went to public school, I believe you went to public school… you have to go to private school .’

But Whoopi, 69, was not at all impressed and decided to intervene and fumed, “Okay, because no one can figure out what’s being said here now,” as Sunny said, “One last point…”, and Whoopi shot back: ‘No, there isn’t a final one at the moment!

Sunny Hostin (left) and Alyssa Farah Griffin clashed while discussing the education system and school vouchers

“We’re gonna break and then we’re gonna come back ’cause what happens is no one can hear anything anyone says,” Whoopi added as Alyssa argued, “I haven’t heard a word yet, she’s been talking for three minutes talk!’

But mother-of-two Sunny was keen to have the last word as she replied: “You’ve talked for the first two,” as the ABC program quickly went to a commercial break.

The topic of education came up when Alyssa shared her thoughts on Linda, 76, saying, “On the Linda McMahon, I have to defend her a little bit because she started a regional company and turned it into a multi-national company worth billions. .

“She was a small business administrator in the former Trump administration, she had served on the Connecticut school board,” Alyssa continued, as Joy Behar stepped in and asked sarcastically, “For how long?”

“Only two years, I think,” Alyssa responded before adding, “I know this panel doesn’t agree with the school choice, but it does and elections have consequences.

“I’m going to say it now, and I’ll correct myself if I’m wrong, I don’t think Donald Trump is just going to abolish the Department of Education.

‘I think he will invest more in voucher systems and savings plans for education. One thing I personally agree on is that I think school choice is important and that the money should follow the student.”

Sharing her thoughts, Sunny said, “I think it’s important. When you hear about school choice it really has to do with the voucher system and I encourage everyone to read about that.

“The Department of Education is responsible for $18.4 billion in financing high poverty in twelve schools, schools where children are poor. Kids who grew up in neighborhoods like I grew up in the southern Bronx projects.

“$15.5 billion from the Department of Education is used to cover the costs of children with disabilities, children with dyslexia, children who have different learning needs, who learn differently.

“And what happens with vouchers, the studies show very clearly that they fund students who are already going to private schools. So people with money get those vouchers, use the vouchers to pay less for their private schools and their kids do well.”

And this is where Sunny and Alyssa’s clash began, but it’s not the first time the pair have clashed this week.

During Monday’s episode of the daytime show, the two women sparred while reacting to a segment that aired Friday on Real Time With Bill Maher that addressed the reasons why Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris.